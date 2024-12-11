Boya launches the world's smallest and lightest wireless mic, and it's super cheap

Boya claims its debut wireless mic is the world's 'smallest and lightest'

It's looking to take on DJI and Rode with a more affordable rival

The Boya Mini Mic kit looks ideal for beginning vloggers

The market is becoming saturated with wireless mics for content creators, so to hold the 'smallest and lightest' title is no mean feat. Enter the Boya Mini, which can claim exactly that – a new featherweight 5g, thumb-sized wireless mic for smartphones.

Moreover, the Boya Mini mic kit is super cheap at just $44.99 at Amazon in the US or £50.90 at Amazon in the UK, and is available now following its November 25 unveiling. For the money you get two mics, otherwise known as transmitters, a receiver (which is available in USB-C and Lightning versions), all of which are stowed in a charging case.

If the mic is smaller and cheaper than rivals, surely there's no competition, right? Not quite – the Boya Mini is a stripped-back mic whose specs and features cannot compare to pricier models such as the Rode Wireless Micro and the DJI Mac Mini.

Still, the Boya Mini should get you smartphone-beating audio, equipped with environmental noise canceling, and it looks ideal for beginning vloggers. Let's quickly run through the Boya Mini's features and see if it's right for you.

(Image credit: Boya)

The ideal starter mic for smartphone content creators?

The Boya Mini is designed specifically for smartphones – you simply plug the receiver into your smartphone's USB-C / Lightning port, and it'll sync to the mics (transmitters). If you use a dedicated vlogging camera, the Mini isn't for you, although Boya says a camera-compatible version is in the pipeline.

The Mini mics are properly tiny and clip onto clothing, although they lack the magnetic through-clothing attachment of pricier alternatives. You can get the kit in black or white versions, while Boya also has a few accessories for the Mini mic, like a necklace for when you're struggling to find a place to clip the mic. Additionally, there is a butterfly pendant to hide it, although that might bring more attention than simply having the mic in a shot.

Audio quality is at the starter end, with a 16-bit depth and 48 kHz sample rate – for context, the aforementioned Rode and DJI rivals have richer 24-bit audio with a 96 kHz sample rate.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You do, however, get a one-push noise reduction control for Boya's AI-driven Environmental Noise Cancellation, which filters out background sounds to enhance vocal clarity in various environments. There are also three voice modulation modes to customize sound for different recording styles, such as live streams, vlogs, and interviews.

Bang for buck, the Boya Mini looks like a highly promising wireless mic kit at just $44.99 / £50.90. We are getting hands-on with it soon and will report how it compares to pricier alternatives.