One of the best action cams is down to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

If you're looking for a good value action camera for your summer vacations then a great option is the GoPro Hero 11 Black on sale for just $199 (was $299) at Walmart.

This deal comes just ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day and offers the best price so far for this slightly older (but still amazing) action camera. If you want to bundle up your camera with several useful accessories, Amazon is also offering the GoPro Hero 11 Black with a strap, clip, and two batteries for $249 (was $379). That's another outstanding deal and one that's especially tempting if you're a beginner who doesn't already have the usual accessories you need for mounting an action camera.

If you want a full run-down of this model, head on over to our Hero11 Black review. To summarize, we'd recommend the Hero 11 Black to anyone looking for a robust and easy-to-use cam. While low-light performance still isn't amazing, the 1/1.9-inch sensor allows it to export in a range of social-media-friendly formats without a loss in quality or resolution. It's a very handy cam indeed for content creators in particular who want a simple workflow for social media.

GoPro Hero 11 Black: was $299 now $199 at Walmart

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the former action camera remains among the very best action cameras money can buy in 2024 – and it's available for a record-low price at Walmart right now - just $199. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery.

GoPro Hero 11 Black bundle: was $379 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon is fighting back with its own early Prime Day deal on this excellent all-in-one GoPro Hero 11 Black bundle. For just $50 more than the body-only price at Walmart above you can also get a headstrap, QuickClip, and two extra batteries. For our money, it's worth the upcharge here to get some cheap accessories but either deal is fantastic.

Another useful feature of the GoPro Hero 11 Black is the option for 10-bit recording. Getting a little bit of extra dynamic range out of its small sensor is extremely handy for pulling out extra detail in the highlights or dark areas, as well as for tone mapping footage. This, coupled with the sheer versatility afforded by its sensor format, means it's an action cam that manages to really punch above its size.

