Secure your new gadgets and get an affordable VPN deal from $1.13 a month

So you got a new bit of tech for Christmas? From laptops to smartphones and tablets, media streaming devices, and more, it's a good idea to consider the best VPN to keep your device secure online, and optimize its use with geo-spoofing capabilities. 

There's no need to pay out large sums of money when you're likely feeling strapped for cash post-holidays splurge, either - we've curated a list of the top six VPN deals available, with prices starting from as little as $1.13 a month.

At the top of our recommendations is PureVPN. Covering your device for a whole 5-years, use our exclusive discount code TECH15 and it'll work out at just $1.13 a month - the most affordable VPN subscription currently available.

Alternatively, Surfshark usually takes the top spot for the cheapest provider, providing premium features across an unlimited number of devices for just $2.21 a month.

Of course, we always have to mention ExpressVPN. While certainly not the lowest priced VPN, it is definitely the best. Sign up through us and you'll get 3 months free and a year subscription of unlimited cloud backup with Backblaze.

Just three of the best VPN deals live right now to benefit from, get the lowdown on all six below - and don't forget to load up your device with the best antivirus, too.

6 of the best VPN deals for protecting your gadgets

PureVPN | 5 years |

PureVPN | 5 years | $6.65 $1.13 a month | Code 'tech15'
After a long term VPN subscription? Look no further. PureVPN has introduced a huge 88% saving on its 5-year plan - and it gets better. With TechRadar's exclusive discount code tech15, you can get an extra 15% off, bringing it down to essentially $1.13 a month, paying $67.96 for the whole 5-years.

Surfshark | 2y + 3 months FREE |

Surfshark | 2y + 3 months FREE | $12.95 $2.21 per month | 82% saving
Surfshark has rested its reputation on its year-around affordable prices - an easy pick at the top of our best cheap VPN chart. But it's got even better for the holidays, throwing in an extra three months for no extra cost!

ExpressVPN | 1 year |

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67/pm with 3 months FREE
TechRadar's #1 trusted VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, 15 months for the price of 12 AND a whole year of unlimited cloud backup from Backblaze, too! Fantastic value on a fantastic pair of products.

NordVPN | 2 years |

NordVPN | 2 years | $11.95 $3.29 per month | 72% off
The biggest name in the VPN game goes big on discounts with its multi-year plan. Commit to NordVPN's excellent service for the next two years and it will slash the monthly cost by a massive 72%. That really is phenomenal value for a provider that we rate so highly.

PIA | 39 months |

PIA | 39 months | $11.95 $2.03 per month | 83% saving
Provider Private Internet Access is very much on the 'nice' list at the moment. It boasts a huge 10k+ server count and is improving its UX and feature list all the time. Pricing is a plus, too, with PIA throwing in an extra three months on three-year plans - and, for a limited time, with FREE cloud security, too!

Hide.me VPN | 2 years |

Hide.me VPN | 2 years | $12.99 $2.96/pm + 2TB free cloud storage
Hide.me has already impressed us with its super fast connections speeds and growing prowess at unblocking geo-restricted streaming services. And now it can add 'bargain pricing' to that list, with its current offer throwing in a huge wedge of secure cloud storage.

Alice Marshall
Alice Marshall

Alice is the resident eCommerce Staff Writer at Future with a focus on VPN and streaming services. She predominantly writes buying and streaming service guides, how to watch articles, with the odd phone deal thrown in there for good measure. Previously a Commercial Content Writer at Trusted Reviews.