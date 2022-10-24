Samsung Black Friday deals 2022: early sales on TVs, phones, and tablets now live

Those on the hunt for a Black Friday deal on Samsung QLED TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and tablets will be pleased to know that there are already a number of awesome discounts to check out at the official Samsung Store this week.

Just down below, we've rounded up today's best deals in the 'Samsung Week' event, which offers not just some of the lowest prices this year so far on high-end tech, but an unofficial early sneak peek of the brand's upcoming Black Friday deals.

Today's promotions include a free memory upgrade (opens in new tab) on the excellent Galaxy S22 smartphones, a $200 discount (opens in new tab) on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 4, and an eye-watering price cut of up to $3,000 (opens in new tab) on the brand's premium Neo-QLED 8K TVs. It's not just super high-end tech that's on sale either, you'll also find great discounts on budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on sale for just $109.99 (opens in new tab).

Note that all the early Samsung Black Friday deals featured on this page are due to expire on October 1st, so you've only got a week to grab them this time round. If you'd like to wait until the big day itself next month (November 25th), we'll likely see another round of promotions from the retailer. We'll update this page accordingly as we draw closer to the date with plenty more recommendations as soon as the official Samsung Black Friday deals land. Until then, browse these excellent early promotions, and don't forget to bookmark this page for later.

Note, if you're interested in checking out Samsung phones in particular, head over to our main Black Friday Samsung phone deals page, where we've got more detailed advice on picking up an Android device in November.

Samsung early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 series: free memory upgrade, plus up to $700 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's early Black Friday deals are off to a great start with a nice promotion on the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. All three devices are available with a free memory upgrade and a hefty trade-in rebate of up to $700 on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. The Ultra has an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $900, so it's definitely worth upgrading to the more premium device if you've got the dough and a highly valued trade lined up.

Galaxy S22: $799 $99 (opens in new tab)

Galaxy S22 Plus: $1,149 $299 (opens in new tab)

Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,349 $349 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z 4 series: $200 off, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

(opens in new tab)Samsung's offering its best deal this year so far with its new Black Friday promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not only can you get a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on both carrier or unlocked devices, but you'll also get an upfront discount of up to $200, depending on what storage option you go for. While we've seen devices bundled in with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before, this is easily the best straight discount we've seen since the device was launched.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: up to $650 off with a trade-in (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z 3 Series: $1,799 $1,199, plus up to $410 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $600 - The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be an older device now but it's still an amazing choice if you want to go for a foldable. A huge $600 discount courtesy of the Samsung Black Friday sale makes it much, much cheaper upfront than the Fold 4 right now - and you can even get an extra $410 off with a trade-in. Also included in this fantastic deal is a free case, free S-Pen, and wireless charger, all very handy accessories indeed.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: $899 $749, plus up to $165 off with a trade. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q60B Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $749.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Shopping for a QLED TV on a budget? The Q60B series is a great choice and it's already on sale with today's early Samsung Black Friday deals. This display has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K for great upscaling and the superb brightness these displays are known for. For casual viewing, it's a great choice - although gamers who want 120Hz at 4K will want to go for either the Q70B or Q80B.

70-inch: $1,199 $999 (opens in new tab) | 85-inch: $2,299 $1,799 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Samsung's early Black Friday sale includes a fantastic set of discounts on the mid-range 2021 Q70A series QLED TVs - a great choice middle ground between the Q60A and Q80A. This one's essentially packing the same ports (including HDMI 2.1) and beefy processor as the Q80BA, but has an edge-lit backlight display instead of full array. In layman's terms, it's just behind the more expensive display in HDR and viewing angles (although still great).

65-inch: $1,399 $949 (opens in new tab) | 75-inch: $2,299 $1,399 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch Q80B Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $849.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Samsung's early Black Friday TV deals include a massive $1,000 discount on the excellent 2022 Q80B series QLED. The Q80B series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and as you'd expect features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles.

55-inch: $1,199 $949 (opens in new tab) | 65-inch: $1,499 $1,199 (opens in new tab) | 85-inch: $3,299 $2,299 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QN85B Series Neo QLED TV: $1,499 $1,099.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - Samsung's offering its cheapest ever price on the QN85A Series Neo QLED TV with its early Black Friday deals - a real bargain if you're looking for a display that's a slight cut above the normal QLED displays in the range. The QN85B features an ADS panel for excellent wide viewing angles, support for 120Hz at 4K, and an incredibly high-end Quantum HDR 24x processor. It's a great choice for hooking up to one of the latest games consoles.

65-inch: $1,999 $1,599 (opens in new tab) | 75-inch: $2,799 $2,199 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: $3,499.99 $2,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $900 - If you're looking to score a Black Friday deal on a 65-inch set, Samsung has this powerful 8K QLED TV on sale for $2,599. That's a $900 discount and the retailer's lowest price this year so far. This 2022 display delivers a premium picture thanks to the Neo Quantum processor 8K and features a super slim design with an ultra viewing angle for a cinema-like picture experience.

75-inch: $4,799 $3,299 (opens in new tab) | 85-inch: $6,499 $4,199 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: $2,199 $1,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $600 - While Samsung is traditionally known for its QLED displays, it also offers the S95B Series - an amazing OLED that ranks up there with the very best LG displays. Quantum Dot technology gives the S95B superbly bright colors, while an array of HDMI 2.1 ports means it's also a fantastic choice for next-gen gaming too.

65-inch: $2,999 $1,999 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - If you're after the popular Frame TV, Samsung's 50-inch art-inspired set is on sale for $899 in this early Black Friday deal. The 50-inch TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

55-inch: $1,499 $999 (opens in new tab) | 65-inch: $1,999 $1,599 (opens in new tab) | 75-inch: $2,999 $1,999 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap and cheerful 8.7-inch tablet that's perfect if you're looking for something that can handle the basics - browsing, shopping, and watching content. It's not super powerful, but its 32GB of storage is easily expandable to up to 1TB and it'll happily get through most applications on its Android 11 operating system.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $349.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The Galaxy Chromebook 2 stands above cheaper options thanks to its stunning OLED display, lovely aluminum chassis, and surprisingly powerful Intel Celeron processor. Weighing just 2.7lbs, this one's got a 64GB SSD too - very handy indeed if you're not planning on using cloud storage options.

Early Samsung Black Friday deals in the UK

More Samsung Black Friday deals expected soon

(Image credit: TechRadar / Stephen Lambrechts)

As previously stated, today's 'Samsung Week' sale is only a short preview of what to expect later next month. Black Friday is always an amazing time to pick up some discounted Samsung tech at both the official store and the major online retailers, and we're expecting big things from next month's big sale. We'll be updating this page with the very best deals from these stores right here on this page, so don't hesitate to bookmark and return closer to the end of November.

If you're interested, we've rounded up a few of last year's best Samsung Black Friday deals just down below as an example of what you can expect. These deals are of course, on older models now, but they should give you a solid idea of the kinds of discounts that Samsung and other retailers generally offer across phones, TVs, and wearables.

Last year's best Samsung Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799 $1549.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

Save $250 - Probably the best Samsung Black Friday deal on the entire site, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 can be bought for just $50 more than their cheapest ever price right now. That doesn't sound much, but Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger too - freebies that add a ton of added value. Altogether, this is probably the best deal all year on these devices and the possible trade-in savings of up to $600 in addition are also fantastic.

Galaxy Flip 3: $999 $899.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Here's Amazon's big Black Friday Galaxy S21 Ultra deal - a massive saving and the cheapest price yet on our favorite phone here at Techradar. Are we surprised? Yes, we genuinely are! We didn't expect this one to be back in stock at Amazon, let alone fetch its lowest ever price. We'd snap this one up quick folks if you're looking to bag one of these devices for cheap.

In the UK: £1,199.99 £999.99, plus up to £450 off w/ trade

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 $199.99 at Samsung

Save $50 - Samsung's Black Friday price on the new Galaxy Watch 4 is offering up the cheapest price yet on this newly released flagship wearable. Not much to say here, this is a stellar deal on a watch that we loved when we reviewed it (opens in new tab). It's powerful, features a great design, and the Tizen OS is also fantastic. Also available today (US only) is an additional $150 saving when you bundle in a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a Wireless Charger Trio.

In the UK: £249 £199 at Samsung

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The QN900A Neo QLED may hold top spot on our best TVs buyer's guide, but it's the Q80A series that we'd pick out as a great 'value' option in today's Black Friday deals. It's capable of 120Hz (perfect for the PS5 or Xbox), has an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles. It's quite simply a beast of a display and today's price is the cheapest all year

In the UK: £879.99 £799 at Samsung

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: $1,399 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - Here's the lowest price ever on an absolute beast of a gaming monitor - the Odyssey G9. At 49-inches, it's very, very big, but it's still QLED and manages a blazingly fast 240Hz refresh rate. It's actually one of our favorite monitors here at TechRadar and we'd say it's a pricey but worthwhile investment.