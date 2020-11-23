Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2020: save some cash on a mobile gaming machine

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are everywhere this year, even though we're still a few days from Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves.

This year, we're expecting a lot of amazing gaming laptops will get deep discounts, especially as we're sure gaming laptops with new GPUs are going to be revealed in the new year (looking at you, CES 2021).

So while we would usually expect some gaming laptops to see awesome Black Friday deals, this year should be even better than normal.

We're going to see deals crop up from retailers across the spectrum, like Walmart and Amazon here in the US to Currys and Overclockers over in the UK. With so many players in the game, it's only a matter of time until you find the perfect Black Friday gaming laptop deal – and we're here to help you find it.

We'll be scrounging through all the top tech retailers over the next week to find the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, so you can spend less time shopping and more time actually playing the best PC games.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals US

As Black Friday starts to show its face, we're starting to see a wealth of new gaming laptop deals arriving. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked throughout the week, and we're sure you'll find the perfect Black Friday gaming laptop for your needs.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000

Asus Tuf Gaming 15-inch laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

As far as budget gaming laptops go, you could do a lot worse than this Asus Tuf Gaming model. Packed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB VRAM, 8GB RAM (upgradable to 32GB), 256GB SSD, and 15.6-inch 1080p display, it's loaded with some pretty quality hardware for under $600.

Acer Nitro 5: $1,099 $849 at Walmart

Save $250 - If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop these days, you often have to settle for a non-RTX-equipped device. However, with this early Black Friday laptop deal, you can get the Acer Nitro 5, strapped with an RTX 2060, for just $849.

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: $1,049 $999 at Newegg

This MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is loaded with an Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ 1080p IPS display - all in a (relatively) thin form factor. Head over to Newegg now and save $50 during their Black Friday sale.View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals over $1,000

MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop: $1,799 $1,669 at Newegg

Get this MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop packed with an Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS display - all for $130 off over at Newegg for Black Friday.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop: $1,299 $1,149 at Newegg

When we reviewed the Gigabyte Aorus 5 earlier this year, we said it was one of the best midrange gaming laptops out there, so we're happy to see that it's $150 off over at Newegg ahead of Black Friday. Loaded with an Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ 1080p IPS display, ray-traced gaming rarely comes this cheap.View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: $1,149 $1049 at Newegg

This MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is loaded with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ 1080p IPS display - all in a (relatively) thin form factor. Head over to Newegg now and save $100 during their Black Friday sale.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: $2,199 $1,999 at Asus Store

Save $200 - Asus doesn't use the Republic of Gamers brand name for no reason: it makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market, like this excellent Strix Scar 15, packed with an RTX 2070 and 16GB of RAM. And, now you can save $200 direct from Asus itself for Black Friday.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals UK

If you're in the UK, you're going to start seeing some excellent Black Friday gaming laptop deals showing up starting now. And, don't worry, we're watching UK retailers like hawks, just like we are with the American ones.

Black Friday laptop deals under £1,000

Asus TUF Gaming FX505, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £699.97 £649.97 at Box

Save £50 - This is a brilliant cheap gaming laptop deal. While you won't be playing games at ultra high definitions, it still offers great performance with most modern games, and the price is especially tempting.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,149.97 £999.97 at Box

Save £150 - Box has cut a hefty £150 off this excellent 15-inch gaming laptop, which comes with some of the most powerful (and recent) mobile components from Intel and Nvidia. This is a brilliant Black Friday gaming laptop deal.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals over £1,000

Acer Predator Helios 300, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,399.97 £1,199.97 at Box

Save £200 - This great gaming laptop features a new Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2060 GPU, along with 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. With a 144Hz screen, this is a great laptop for esports and competitive players.

Acer Predator Triton 300, Intel Core i7, RTX 2070, 1TB : £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save £200 - This is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen already, with a powerful combo of 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, plus a super-fast 144Hz 15.6-inch display and huge 1TB SSD. All for £200 off!View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (15-inch): £2,199 £1,979 at Amazon

Save £220 - You can really push the boat out with this stunning upgraded 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 today at Amazon. You're getting the addition of a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card here, alongside a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD – specs that'll even handle gaming as well as all your productivity tasks.

Alienware M15 R3, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super: £2,599.97 £2,099.97 at Box

Save £500 - This might just be the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal we'll see this year, with Box knocking a HUGE £500 off the asking price. That's an incredible saving for an incredible laptop, which packs some seriously powerful gaming tech inside.

Should you buy Black Friday gaming laptop deals now?

If we're being real, Black Friday gaming laptop deals are no longer relegated to a single day after Thanksgiving, like in past years. Due to the prevalence of online shopping, Black Friday is now an entire season. But, is it worth waiting for actual Black Friday on November 27?

Well, honestly, we don't think so. Many retailers like Best Buy are having the same deals throughout the season, which honestly makes the savings way more accessible, with less chance of websites going down or people trampling each other in-store.

Just make sure you're buying a laptop that's relatively recent, and not shelling out hundreds (or thousands) for a dated piece of hardware. However, if you see that Razer Blade you've had your eyes on get a chunky discount, by all means, it's probably worth jumping on right now.

There will likely be some doorbuster deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, so if you want to hold out for those, by all means, that's totally valid. This is especially true if you want to pick up a super nice gaming laptop like a Razer Blade or an Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop.

How to find the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in 2020

If you're looking to jump on a Black Friday gaming laptop deal, there are a few things you should keep in mind before you hit that buy button.

Primarily, you're going to want to make sure the actual hardware in the gaming laptop you're looking at is relatively current, and you're not forking over cash for an outdated machine. When it comes to GPUs, look for Nvidia GeForce RTX 20xx, Nvidia GeForce GTX 16xx, or AMD Radeon RX 5xxx products. Those will all be the latest in laptop graphics.

When it comes to CPUs, you're going to want to make sure you're getting a 10th-gen Intel processor or a 4th-gen AMD processor. Those names will look like AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Intel Core i9-10980HK. Processors will come in four different tiers for each brand. For AMD, it'll be Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9. For intel it'll be Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9.

It's pretty straightforward, but the higher that number goes, the more powerful (and expensive) the processor will be.

When it comes to RAM, we used to suggest that 8GB was a good number for a gaming laptop. We no longer subscribe to that theory. As PC games get heavier and heavier, we're starting to see 16GB of RAM being our default recommendation for most people. No one wants to have to systematically go through all of their open programs in order to close everything down in order to stop the game from stuttering around.

For storage, a good gaming laptop will come in one of two different ways. Either they'll have a sizable SSD - preferably 512GB or more - or will have both an SSD and a hard drive. The latter configuration will likely be found in more budget configurations, with a small SSD so that Windows 10 itself runs smoothly, but with a large SSD for storing games.

If you find a gaming laptop with older hardware in it, don't write it off immediately, however. We usually see some laptops with dated hardware and deep discounts, and honestly they're great if you're on a budget. Just keep in mind that without an RTX card you won't be able to turn on ray tracing or DLSS.

And, if you don't want to worry about any of this, that's valid. Just keep this page bookmarked and we'll recommend the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we find, so you can get right in on the action.