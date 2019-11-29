Best Black Friday TV deals of 2019: get a television today for less

Now that the Black Friday sales weekend is underway, there's no shortage of Black Friday TV deals to choose from – with retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Currys, John Lewis, and Best Buy all plunging prices across a wide range of TV brands, and the discounts only set to continue as we approach Cyber Monday and beyond.

Whether you're angling for a state-of-the-art 8K QLED TV for big-screen movies, or as cheap an OLED TV as you can muster, to watch the best Netflix shows in HD, you're certain to find a decent Black Friday TV deal in the guide below. With retailers attempting to shift old stock to make room in their warehouses for new models – 2020 TVs being on their way – there are some fantastic price cuts bringing all kinds of mid-range and high-end televisions to more affordable levels.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019? Traditionally, Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, when retailers begin the holiday shopping season. This year it falls on November 29, with Cyber Monday on December 2. But deals start flooding in long before this, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page (along with our best Black Friday deals hub), and keep checking back for the latest deals.

In the US, Walmart is leading the Black Friday pack; its sale includes record-low prices on top brand TVs like Samsung, LG, Vizio, Philips, and more.

A huge number of TCL TVs have seen price cuts across the board, too – while Samsung's 65-inch Q60 QLED has been given an $800 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $997.99 for an absolute bargain.

In the UK, EE has blown other deals out of the water by offering a free 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV when you buy a Samsung or Huawei handset. Currys' incredible £1000 discount on this 65-inch LG E9 OLED quickly ran out of stock (understandably), but the UK retailer still has plenty of good TV deals you can find below – with a Google Nest Mini thrown in for just £10 with every TV purchase.

And that's just scratching the surface of the Black Friday TV deals available – which is why we've scoured the web to bring you the very best of the bunch, whether you're shopping in the US or UK. No matter what size you're after (40-inch? 75-inch?) there should be something for you. Happy shopping!

Should you upgrade your TV on Black Friday? We weigh up your options

Black Friday TV deals (UK)

The best Black Friday TV deals so far (UK)

LG 65-inch 4K TV: £5,999 £3,999 at John Lewis

If you need a huge 65-inch TV you're going to end up paying a lot either way, so why not let this Black Friday deal take some of the strain (and £2,000) off? With John Lewis' five-year guarantee, your big purchase will be sure to last you a long time.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Black Friday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.View Deal

Samsung RU7400 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV £629.99 £449 at Amazon

This 50-inch TV features Samsung's Dynamic Crystal Colour technology for stunningly detailed and lifelike images and punchy colours, while the smart hub gives you easy access to your favourite catch-up and streaming services – and it's under £500. Model number: UE50RU7400UXXU.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch RU7020 4K TV: £379 £329 at Currys

Looking for a 4K TV that doesn't take up your entire living room (or empty your bank account?) This 43-inch model from Samsung is a great choice – and with £50 off, it's a bargain in the Currys Black Friday sales.View Deal

Samsung 50-inch RU7020 4K TV: £449 £379 at Currys

You can get an even bigger saving on the 50-inch model, which is currently discounted by £70 – and a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for under £400 is a great deal in our books.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch RU7020 4K TV: £749 £599 at Currys

The savings keep getting better – this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is currently £150 off the RRP in this brilliant Black Friday deal. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, it would almost be rude not to buy a soundbar with that money you've saved.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch RU7020 4K TV: £1,299 £999 at Currys

This is the best deal of the lot – you can save a whopping £300 on the fantastic 75-inch RU7020 4K TV, bringing the price down to under £1,000. View Deal

Samsung The Frame 49-inch: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

Want a great Samsung TV and a work of art all in one go? John Lewis has knocked a third of the price of this TV-slash-home decoration, and it's also part of the retailer's five-year guarantee, making it decidedly a bargain here.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £2499 £2,199 at John Lewis

One of the most impressive 4K TVs on the market right now is this huge QLED screen from Samsung, with high-end tech to make it one of the best available right now. Sure, it's a little pricey, but £300 off should make it a bit more palatable for those who want it.

View Deal

LG B9 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,099 at Currys

LG's budget OLED TV takes a hit on picture processing to lower the cost, and the result is just about worth the compromise. It comes with 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, and 2.2 channel audio.View Deal

LG 49UM7000PLA 4K TV: £399 £329 at Currys

A 49-inch LG TV with a little bit sliced off the price (an extra drop of £20 has occurred during Currys' sale, too). Stream Netflix in 4K, and if you want to drop an extra £10, you can get a Google Nest Mini with this purchase as well. View Deal

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £299 at Currys

If you want a 4K TV on a budget, this 43-inch LG model is more attractive at a sub-£300 price. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. And grab a Google Nest Mini for £10 with the purchase, too. View Deal

Hisense 50-inch B7100 4K TV: £399 £299 at John Lewis

A 2019 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with DTS Studio Sound for under £300? That's a good deal. This Hisense TV also comes with easy Bluetooth connection support, freeing your living room of wires while supporting that soundbar you can pick up with the cash you've saved here. Plus you're covered by John Lewis & Partners' 5-year guarantee!

View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

The biggest saving on a John Lewis TV deal is £500 off a giant 4K Ultra HD Android TV from Sony, one of the biggest TV manufacturers. That's more than 25% off, a great deal for people who want a new high-end TV.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 49-inch KD49XG7093 4K TV: now £525 at John Lewis

Sony Bravias TV are one of the leading brands in the world of 4K visuals and this is a popular 2019 model. You'll pay a little more for Bravias, but the step in quality is there to see. Also, John Lewis has thrown in a five-year guarantee on this TV deal, which makes the extra cash work harder for you.

View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch 4K TV: £1,999 £1,699 at John Lewis

This Panasonic 4K TV is exclusive to John Lewis, so if you want this high-end screen you'll have to buy it from here. With a slew of great features including Dolby Atmos sound and Ultra HD Premium certification, it's definitely worth checking out.

View Deal

Now TV Smart Box with 4K and voice: £49.99 £24.99 at Argos

Now TV is a super flexible way to stream TV and movies, whether you want to stick to free content or try premium channels. There's no need to tie yourself into a long contract, and you can pay on a day-by-day basis if you want. It supports voice search too, so there's no tricky typing.

View Deal

Black Friday TV Deals (US)

The best Black Friday TV deals so far (US)

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,399 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. It's a great big-screen TV!View Deal

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED HDR Roku Smart TV: $ 1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon

The TCL 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut at Amazon (even more than its original $300 saving during the Black Friday period). The big-screen smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and QLED color technology.

View Deal

TCL 6-Series 55-inch: $649 $599 at Amazon

The TCL 6-Series 55-inch is one of our favorite TVs, as it pairs excellent picture quality with a price that literally no one can argue with. And, ahead of Black Friday, you can save an extra $50 at Amazon.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $329 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $370 off its regular price (originally the discount was $300). This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 43-inch TV (43S525): $499 $249 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision, this early Black Friday deal is your ticket, now an extra $50 cheaper than its original discount. It's TCL's 5-Series TV that offers Dolby Vision HDR plus comes with Roku TV built-in. It's great for gamers living in dorms, folks look for a second screen, or anyone with a smaller home entertainment center.View Deal

TCL 32-Inch Roku Smart LED TV: $189.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated TCL 32-inch smart TV on sale for just $129.99 (it was previously discounted $149.99). The LED TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED TV (QN65Q60R): $1,797 $997.99 on Amazon

One of the best TV deals happening ahead of Black Friday is this one for a 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED TV. Usually this TV sells for nearly $1,800 but it's on sale this week for just under a grand.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, Walmart has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $277.99. That's a $200+ discount and the best price we've found for the UHD smart TV.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $277.99 at Walmart

Looking for something bigger? This 50-inch ultra-slim smart TV includes the Samsung Remote Control, which allows you access to all your streaming services all in one place.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $527.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the ultra-slim Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $327.99. That's a $200 discount for the smart TV that includes PureColor technology for bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $799 $477.99 at Walmart

Last year's UN65NU6900 gets a 40% price cut, with over $300 in savings on the mid-range LED TV from Samsung. For that money you get 4K resolution, basic HDR, and two HDMI ports for connecting soundbars or game consoles.

View Deal

Samsung Flat 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.



Samsung Flat 55-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Smart TV: $1,197.99 $697.99 at Amazon

You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $697.99 at Amazon. That's a $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the feature-rich QLED TV.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $328 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $799.99 $498 at Amazon

You can save $250 on the Sony 55-inch 4K smart TV. The Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K X-Reality Pro and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Sony 65-inch OLED Bravia 4K UHD Android Smart TV: $2,999.99 $1,998 at Walmart

Walmart has a massive $1,000 price cut on the Sony 65-inch 4K smart TV. The big-screen Bravia TV delivers a life-like picture thanks to 4K X-Reality PRO technology and has the Google Assistant built-in for voice control.

View Deal

LG 65UM7300PUA: $999 $499 at Amazon

This 65-inch LG TV not only packs in a quality picture at a 4K resolution, but is even packed with Alexa to make your TV-watching life easier than ever. Plus, it's just $499 (from an already cheaper price of $546) ahead of Black Friday at Amazon. View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99 - wait, no, it's now $729.99! Price drop! The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $649.99 $478 at Walmart

Get the LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $478. The smart TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed LG 55-inch 4K TV has dropped a further $50 to $899.99. The Nano 9 Series TV features bold, bright colors and includes ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. View Deal

Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android: $699 $599 at Best Buy

This Android-powered 4K TV from Hisense comes with a voice remote so you can control playback totally hands-free – and with $100 off, this is a pretty good deal from Best Buy.View Deal

(Price increased) Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $319 at Walmart

If you're looking for a feature-rich mid-size TV then look no further than the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $319 (but it was previously $299). The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

Toshiba Fire TV: Up to 30% off at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV with HDR, a Fire TV is an obvious choice. Right now, ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Toshiba Fire TV in one of three sizes for as little as $229 for the 43-inch.View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $380 $269.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Toshiba 50-inch TV is on sale for $269.99. Stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more thanks to the built-in Fire TV, and enjoy voice control with Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

Insignia Fire TV: Up to 29% off at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV lineup is all about providing decent panels at low prices, while still providing some excellent software. And, now ahead of Black Friday you can get an Insignia Fire TV for as little as $229 for the 43-inch model. View Deal

(Price increased) Element 40-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $248 $178 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Element 40-inch smart TV is on sale for $178 (but it was previously discounted to $159). The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $699 $219.99 at Walmart

An excellent budget option, the RCA 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $219.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Sony Home Theater Projector VPL-VW295ES: $4999.99 $4498 at Amazon

Want to get that big-screen action through projection rather than a TV? This premium 4K projector from Sony will bring cinema-like visuals to your home, with more than $500 the usual price.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 50% off at Amazon pre-Black Friday sale.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, the streaming player features an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to find and launch movies and TV shows.

View Deal

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to play music, ask questions and control your smart home devices without turning on your TV.

View Deal

Black Friday TV deals you missed

LG E9 65-inch OLED TV: £3,499 £2,499 at Currys

Sold out LG's 'floating' glass display goes under the knife, with this £1000 saving at Currys. It has the same panel and processor as the C9, but its uniquely gorgeous design is now available for less. For home deliveries you can get another £200 off too.

(Sold out) LG 55-inch HDR UHD Smart OLED 4K TV: $2,299 $899 at eBay

Pick up a 55-inch LG 4K OLED TV this Black Friday for a serious steal at 60% off the list price - that's a savings of $1,400. For that, you get a great 4K OLED TV for all your holiday media watching.



(SOLD OUT) LG 65-inch C9 OLED | 65-inch: $2,796 $1,699 at Newegg

The LG OLED C9 is an absolutely jaw-dropping TV with some of the best display technology on the market. It's usually pretty prohibitively priced, but at Newegg you can save 39% in this early Black Friday TV Deal

TCL 6-Series 55-inch 4K LED TV with Roku: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Sold out If you want a 4K LED smart TV, you won't find a better one for this price – coming with Dolby Vision and stunning HDR, this is a great deal from Best Buy.

Philips Ambilight 4K 55-inch smart TV: £749 £499 at Currys

Sold out We've never seen a price this low for Philips' 55-inch, 4K, UHD television before. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.



Hisense H43B7100UK 43-Inch 4K Smart TV: £399 £249 at Amazon

Sold out If you need a 4K smart TV and you don't want to blow all your money on an expensive set, look no further than this 43-inch Hisense display. With a price cut of £150, this is a fantastic deal from Amazon ahead of its Black Friday sales.

Philips 7304 Performance Series 4K HDR TV: £549 £429 at Amazon

Sold out This 43-inch TV packs in HR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Philips' enthralling Ambilight technology. Dolby Atmos audio is bundled in too, though the set's 20W speakers may feel a bit underpowered by themselves.

Samsung UE50RU7100KXXU 50" Smart 4K TV: £469 £399 at BT.com

Sold out On it's own, a £70 saving on a Samsung 4K LED TV is great – however, with a free JBL soundbar thrown in, you're actually saving a whopping £220 on your new home cinema setup.

(Sold out) Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV: $428 $248 at Walmart

A fantastic pre-Black Friday TV deal, you can snag the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $248. The UHD TV works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and has Chromecast built-in so you can stream apps from your phone or tablet to the TV.



Philips Ambilight 4K 50-inch smart TV: £550 £399 at Amazon

Sold out This is the lowest price we've seen on this Philip 50-inch 4K TV, which comes with the brands Ambilight technology to cast your living room in an immersive glow. With over £150 off the RRP, this is a fantastic Black Friday deal from Amazon.

Tips and tricks

How can I get the best Black Friday TV deals?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you.

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time. That means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from come November – the likes of Walmart, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis, and AO.com are all worthwhile – and looking out for any artificially inflated prices.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual Black Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products – like TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

Supermarket TVs are often cheap to start with, so make sure you are getting a good discount on the original RRP. Go even further down the rabbit hole of budget TVs, and you might even find bottom-dollar prices for Full HD 40-inch sets, as we saw in 2018 – even if the quality doesn't match 4K sets, these bargain TVs could make a fantastic addition to your kitchen or bedroom.

Last year we even saw a $10,000 discount on a Sony Bravia TV with a five-figure price tag, so there really is something for everyone.

As much as you can, you should try to be flexible, too. Got your heart set on a Samsung UHD TV? Instead of memorizing the catalogue number, identify the features that really matter to you, so when you see a better deal on an LG UHD TV, you won't miss out on a fantastic discount.

It's also well worth bookmarking this page, as well as our main Black Friday deals page – we'll be scouring the web for the very best tech deals, sifting through all the rubbish ones so you don't have to.

Cyber Monday

What about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on December 2 this year.

You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great time to find discounted TVs.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.

Amazon is always a good place to find Cyber Monday deals, even though it's more focused on its own Prime Day sales these days.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.