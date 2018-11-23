5 Headphone deals for Black Friday from Bose, JBL and Plantronics

Black Friday 2018 has arrived and that means it's a great time to upgrade your old earbuds and get a new pair that's on sale. The headphones that we've found that are deeply discounted include everything from in-ear buds to noise-cancelling headphones.
Amazon is offering the Bose SoundSport Wireless Sport Headphones for only $169. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've seen for these top-rated headphones.
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Sport Headphones
$199 $169 at Amazon
The Bose SoundSport Headphones are on sale for only $169 at Amazon. That's a great price for the truly wireless earbuds that are sweat and weather resistant.View Deal
Other spectacular headphones deals include Plantronics BackBeat Wireless Earbuds for $129.99, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones for $50 off, and the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99.
Shop the best Black Friday headphone deals below.
Best Black Friday Headphones Deals: Live
Plantronics BackBeat Wireless Earbuds
$149 $129 at Amazon
If you're looking for a pair of workout headphones, than the BackBeat FIT 3100 are your best bet. The sweat and waterproof headphones are on sale for only $129 at Amazon.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones
$349 $299 at Amazon
Get the powerful Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones for $299 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount for the Alexa-enabled headphones that allow you to adjust your level of noise cancelation. View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$149 $99 at Walmart
Get the Bose SoundSport Headphones for ony $99 at Walmart. That's a $50 discount and an excellent price for these top-rated wireless headphones.View Deal
JBL Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$240 $99.95 at Walmart
You can get the JBL E65BT Wireless Headphones for only $99.95 at Walmart. That's a $140 discount for the around-the-ear wireless headphones that feature active noise cancellation and a one-button remote control. View Deal