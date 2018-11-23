5 Headphone deals for Black Friday from Bose, JBL and Plantronics

Black Friday 2018 has arrived and that means it's a great time to upgrade your old earbuds and get a new pair that's on sale. The headphones that we've found that are deeply discounted include everything from in-ear buds to noise-cancelling headphones.



Amazon is offering the Bose SoundSport Wireless Sport Headphones for only $169. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've seen for these top-rated headphones.





Shop the best Black Friday headphone deals below.

Best Black Friday Headphones Deals: Live

Plantronics BackBeat Wireless Earbuds $149 $129 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of workout headphones, than the BackBeat FIT 3100 are your best bet. The sweat and waterproof headphones are on sale for only $129 at Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones $349 $299 at Amazon

Get the powerful Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones for $299 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount for the Alexa-enabled headphones that allow you to adjust your level of noise cancelation. View Deal