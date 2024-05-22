The near-perfect Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are down to their lowest price

We absolutely loved the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, despite their premium price. But that’s just become less of an issue as this top-end audio tech is now down to a record-low price as part of the early Memorial Day sales at Amazon.

Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon for $379 (was $429). The last time we saw the cans this cheap was back in February, so we’re not expecting the price to stay this low for long and they will likely shoot straight back up to $429 by the time the holiday weekend is over.

These are some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to active noise cancellation to block out irritating outside noise, so the chance to back this saving makes them a great buy if they suit your budget and needs..

Today’s best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have never been less than $379 – and we rarely see them discounted at all. We'd suggest snapping them up while there's a $50 price cut given the quality of the headphones, the crisp Spatial Audio, and unrivalled active noise cancellation. The deal extends to all color choices including black, sandstone and white smoke, so you can find the right style for you.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are some of the best headphones you can buy. Crucially, these are the best noise-cancelling headphones for blocking out everything around you. We ranked them as the best premium option, but they're now more affordable while they’re on sale, so can be a better option for anyone simply seeking the best all-rounders.

Their only flaw is that they have relatively low battery life for the pricem but you still get up to 24 hours of usage. Otherwise, you'll enjoy phenomenal sound quality, a super-comfy build, and such strong active noise cancellation that means you won’t be disturbed while you listen to music, watch videos and make calls.

If these don’t feel like the right one for you, there are many other headphone deals out there, including cheaper options, too. If your eyes are firmly on a particular brand, there are specific AirPods deals around as well.