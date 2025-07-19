Roll up, movie lovers! Our 'favourite headphones to date for movies' have just hit a record-low price at Amazon

Looking for a pair of decent noise-cancelling cans but want something a little different from the usual Bose and Sony fare? We've got the deal for you this week.

It's for the Sonos Ace headphones, which are now on sale at Amazon for only £269 (was £449). Considering they're some of the best headphones for movie lovers, we're amazed they've dropped in price this low.

Sonos might be better known for making some of the best soundbars, but their first foray into wireless headphones is not bad at all! And at this price, we think they're worth every penny.

Today's best Sonos headphones deal

Save 40% Sonos Ace: was £449 now £269 at Amazon Wow. This is a seriously good deal. At 40% off, the Ace headphones are unbelievably good value. Featuring respectable noise cancellation and lossless audio, these are a perfect set of cans for enjoying any movie but especially those of the blockbuster type.

In our Sonos Ace review, Matt Bolton said these cans were his "favourite headphones to date for movies, and their integration with Sonos Arc really pushes that forward." Effortless soundbar connectivity, as well as the hi-res wired and wireless support, also make them incredibly versatile.

However, while the Sonos Ace excelled with Dolby Atmos movies, they didn't offer the best music playback or noise cancellation on the market. They're far from terrible for general music listening, but we'd rate them slightly behind better-known alternatives like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, for example.

So, if you're into watching Dolby Atmos movies, then you won't find much better. If you're not much of a movie fan, you might also want to take a look at alternate options from our best noise-cancelling headphones list for options that perform even better for music and gaming.