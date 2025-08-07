My favourite new pair of headphones released only in July and are already 21% off on Amazon

Nothing has one of the most distinctive design languages in the entire tech industry, with a focus on distinguishing lines and dots across the exterior of its gadgets – but of all the company’s tech, nothing has impressed me more than the Headphone 1. What’s more impressive is that they’ve now seen a major discount.

The Nothing Headphone 1 only launched on July 15, but they’ve already had a price cut on Amazon, down AU$113.03 in less than a month. In my opinion that’s hard to ignore, as the Headphone 1 is, so far, my favourite device of 2025. They’re incredibly unique in their own right and offer a smattering of features that I find preferable to most of their competitors (such as physical buttons and conveniently flat cups).

Save AU$113.03 Nothing Headphone 1: was AU$549 now AU$435.97 at Amazon Nothing’s Headphone 1 headset is a worthwhile challenger to popular rivals such as those from Apple, Sony or Bose. Compared to these three heavyweights of on-the-go audio, Nothing’s headphones might sound a little flat, but I personally find the audio profile to be adequate, particularly for an already attractive base price and with a useful set of buttons.

Our reviewer might not have been too thrilled with them in our Nothing Headphone 1 review, awarding only three and a half stars, but all ears and tastes are different, and I’d happily argue that there’s still a good reason to purchase these cans – two in fact.

To give you the abridged version, It’s great to see a new piece of tech with physical buttons – particularly in the headphones market, where touch controls reign supreme (and, if you’re like me, you’re not a fan of the feeling of touch buttons that don’t give you a sense of tactility). Physical buttons give you greater confidence that you’ve skipped or paused your song, or that you’re actually increasing the audio instead of just swiping your finger aimlessly.

I also cannot fault their noise-cancelling capabilities. If we’re being super technical, the Sony WH-1000XM6 do have them beat, but I wore the Headphone 1 at a launch event in Sydney, and stood right beside a DJ booth, I couldn’t hear the booming bass beats with them on my head.

Oh, and of course, you might be taken by the futuristic cassette-style aesthetic that Nothing has employed – something I’m over the moon about, given that most headphones tend to look quite dull.

It’s not all compliments from me though – I do think the Headphone 1 sits a bit tightly on my fairly normal-sized head, and indeed, as we already mentioned, the sound could be better. I would encourage you to find out for yourself, however, as you may be perfectly fine with what the Headphone 1 has to offer.

I’d also encourage you to compare this device against the best wireless headphones in Australia, as you may find an option that better fits your needs or budget.