Grab these sweet cans: Sennheiser's 5-star Momentum 4 headphones just hit their lowest-ever Aussie price

While we often see massive discounts and record-low prices on Amazon during the Prime Day sale and Black Friday, this week's 2024 Big Smile Sale is also delivering in spades, particularly if you're looking to pick up what we consider to be the best premium headphones in Australia.

In our Sennheiser Moment 4 Wireless review we awarded these cans a full five stars – and for good reason. When it comes to overall performance, it aced every test we threw at them. And they're comfortable too. Our only complaint was that the model we were sent for review, the Black colourway, was a little drab on the looks side of things.

However, there's a special edition copper version that adds a touch of colour in the accents, making it look a bit more premium. Its RRP of AU$649 is what earned it the spot for the best premium headphones, but with a whopping 37% discount they're down to just AU$395 – the lowest price yet on Amazon, making them cheaper than our 'mainstream' over-ear headphones pick, Sony's WH-1000XM5.

To put that price into perspective: this same copper edition is currently AU$469 on Sennheiser's own site, and the black colourway was AU$450 on Amazon last week. So AU$395 for the special edition version is absolutely music to our ears!

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSennheiser-Momentum-Special-Headphones-Metallic%2Fdp%2FB0CCRZPKR1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Copper) | AU$625 AU$395 (save AU$230) In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sennheiser-momentum-4-wireless" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Sennheiser Momentum 4 review we said these headphones had "plain looks", but when it comes to performance, they're undeniably impressive. We liked them so much that we gave them a full five stars! They're lightweight, comfortable to wear, offer up to 60 hours of battery life and have excellent ANC. We were even impressed by the call quality. Take advantage of this massive discount before it disappears.

Need more info on why these Sennheisers are such a great deal? Well, if our in-depth five-star review doesn't wow you, try TechRadar's Managing Editor of Entertainment, Matt Bolton, who wrote a feature article on why the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless were our headphones of the year in 2022 – that's right, we gave these excellent headphones our highest honour in 2022!

A 60-hour battery life is far superior to what you'll get from the Sony and Bose alternatives and you get a heck of a lot of control on the active noise cancellation too. Not only can you adjust how much ANC you want in custom presets for different environments, you can also change it on the go by just pinching the right ear cup – a feature you won't find in most other noise-cancelling headphones.

They absolutely excels in sound quality too. And at this price, you really ought to try them for yourself.