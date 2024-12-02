Sorry Santa, I can't wait any longer, I'm buying these JBL speakers at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

The Cyber Monday deals are here, and I've found two unbelievable deals on some excellent Bluetooth speakers. That's right, the JBL Clip 5 can be yours for just $49.95 (was $79.95) at Amazon US and only £39 (was £59.99) at Amazon UK. But wait, it gets even better because the JBL Go 4 is just $39.95 (was $49.95) at Amazon US and only £28.50 (was £39) at Amazon UK.

Now, I know the holiday scene is upon us, but I'm seriously considering grabbing these excellent speakers right now in the Cyber Monday sales. These brilliant Bluetooth speakers will also make for wonderful gifts for friends and family, too.

Further, I've personally tested both of these portable speakers, and they were already great value for money, with impressive audio output and excellent build quality. And there's no better time to pick them up than at prices like these.

Today's best JBL Clip 5 deals

JBL Clip 5: was $79.95 now $49.95 at Amazon I'm a big fan of the JBL Clip 5. It's a small yet surprisingly powerful Bluetooth speaker with detailed audio, fairly meaty bass, and a high max volume. So, at less than $50, this is an incredible value-for-money option.

JBL Clip 5: was £59.99 now £39 at Amazon The JBL Clip 5 can easily be attached to a bag or belt loop for portable playing, making it the ideal outdoor audio companion. It also has an IP67 waterproof rating, meaning it can brave any environment. Now it's 35% off and for less than £40, you won't find a better speaker.

Today's best JBL Go 4 deals

JBL Clip 5: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon The JBL Go 4 is a tiny, yet totally up-to-scratch Bluetooth speaker that offers ultimate portability at a super-low price. Now it's 20% off for Cyber Monday, and you'll struggle to get a lighter, more compact option that sounds this good.

JBL Xtreme 4: was £39 now £28.50 at Amazon The JBL Go 4 pairs a diminutive, lightweight design with a rugged exterior and fantastic IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. Of course, you won't get mind-blowing audio here, but the JBL Go 4 performs well for its size. You can also adjust its sound with in-app EQ settings, meaning this is an awesome value pick.

In our JBL Clip 5 review, we were full of praise for the Bluetooth speaker's well-balanced audio, hardy design, and dynamic bass. It earned a prestigious four and a half stars from us, so it's no surprise that it earned the title of 'best budget' option in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers.

Meanwhile, the JBL Go 4 is a very strong option, too, with an even smaller build and price tag than the Clip 5. In our four-star JBL Go 4 review, we called the speaker a "cheap and cheerful little speaker" with a pleasingly light and compact design. If you want a bit more punch and detail in the audio department, the Clip 5 will be a better bet, but for its size, you can't go wrong with the Go 4.

So, I'm going to go and add these speakers to my basket, but if you'd like to weigh up other options, why not check out our guide to the best Bluetooth speaker deals available for Cyber Monday 2024?

