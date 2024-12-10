It's the end of the road for Spotify Car Thing, and owners have just one month to request a refund

Car Play is definitely dead this time

The device is hackable, but only really for desktop use

Users are seeing 'Car Thing is discontinued' on their displays

Car Thing, the Spotify in-car adapter to bring streaming to your sedan, station wagon or SUV, is no more.

Spotify has now officially shut down its Car Thing device, and if you haven't already asked for your money back you'd better get a move on: you've only got until January 14, 2025, to contact Spotify and request a refund.

The Spotify Car Thing subreddit is mourning the device this week: the image above came from the subreddit, posted by user ballsandbiscuits with a sadface emoji. Similar images are being posted to other social media portals.

What's next for Car Thing owners?

We've known the end of Car Thing was coming for months now: Spotify announced that it would end support for the device way back in May. It also announced its subsequent plans to offer refunds, but they're not automatic: if you're eligible you'll need to contact Spotify with proof of purchase.

Spotify recommends factory resetting and safely disposing of the device "following local electronic waste guidelines". But some users have a more environmentally responsible alternative. Car Thing many not have the horsepower to run full-fat Android, but projects such as Desk Thing enable you to hack Car Thing – although that only enables you to use it as a desktop device, rather than an in-car one.

As I wrote earlier this year, the Car Thing demise sends a pretty clear message: don't invest in hardware when, as with Car Thing, the firm making that hardware says it's an experiment. But more widely, be very wary of buying devices that are tied to a single service or a proprietary platform. As Car Thing demonstrates, some devices are here for a good time, not a long time.

