LG reveals the future of in-car tech – including a virtual assistant that whisks tired drivers to a nearby coffee shop

LG concepts give us a glimpse of future infotainment systems

Advanced AI can order a coffee if the car detects drowsy drivers

Even the steering wheel has a screen

Keen to position itself as a leader in next-generation automotive infotainment systems, LG Electronics has unveiled the third edition of its Mobility Labworks Series Digital Cockpit concept.

Designed to be a ‘modular’ system that automotive brands can easily implement in future vehicles, the concept consists of future displays, a look at next-generation human-machine-interface and the inclusion of advanced AI for safer driving and increased convenience.

The LG Vision Display concept is arguably the most recognizable modern infotainment system in the series, as it consists of a 12.3-inch Transparent OLED screen that offers key data, such as navigation, current speed and points of interest.

Like many of LG’s other innovations in its latest series, it is designed for high levels of autonomous driving and also features a 14.2-inch 'roll-in-and-out Plastic OLED' (P-OLED) display that's embedded in the center console. This can be retracted when not in use to keep a clean interior aesthetic.

Continuing to riff on the idea that the next generation of drivers won’t actually have to do much driving, LG also showcases a touch-sensitive curved OLED display that has been integrated into the steering wheel.

(Image credit: LG)

This takes care of driving settings and allows the driver to easily manage navigation and climate control when piloting the car, but also doubles-up as a multimedia hub for when the car takes over driving duties.

More importantly, LG has incorporated what it refers to as its ‘AI-based virtual assistant’ that can detect if a driver is getting tired and will suggest entering autonomous modes.

Furthermore, it can even navigate to a nearby coffee shop for a rest, as well as order and pay for said coffee via the screen’s built-in fingerprint recognition sensor.

Arguably the most audacious of all the concepts is LG’s slightly long-winded ‘Connectivity & Content Solution for Seamless Entertainment and Smart Mobility’. This effectively transforms the rear passenger seats into an interactive entertainment hub, highlighting the company’s webOS platform via a plethora of screens.

It features a large display console that’s attached to an armrest, as well as an entire unit that wraps over the heads of passengers and places another high-definition screen in front of their eyes.

According to the electronics specialist, this system allows users to navigate content and control volume using hand gestures.

LG continues its advance into the automotive space

(Image credit: LG)

It comes as no surprise that South Korean electronics giant LG has already started to work alongside fellow homegrown talent in the Hyundai Motor Group.

The upcoming EV3 features LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP), which is powered by webOS, while the Genesis GV80 debuted an earlier version last year.

Designed to mimic the user-interface found on LG’s range of smart TVs, the operating system is constantly being updated with new content that can be listened to on-the-move or streamed while stationary.

In some markets, the Hyundai Motor Group offers access to LG Channels, which offers over 80 live TV channels, real-time news updates and over 400 VOD content options, including movies, dramas, and animated series for children.

The natural next step for LG is to start designing and manufacturing the physical displays that this operating system will run on (as handily highlighted by its Mobility Labworks Series), taking some of the technological heavy lifting out of the hands of automotive manufacturers.