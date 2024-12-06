Sonos confirms its 'excited to explore' new ad-based smart TV software Ventura

Sonos is expected to launch a streaming box in 2025

The firm is definitely working with the Ventura streaming OS

Sonos has yet to confirm or deny the streaming device's existence

Sonos has confirmed that it's working with The Trade Desk and its new Ventura smart TV operating system. But it's chosen its words carefully and hasn't actually confirmed that it's building a streaming box using it.

We've been following rumors that Sonos is working with The Trade Desk for a while. Sonos is believed to be working on a brand-new product category for the company, a video streaming device to compete with the Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra or Fire TV Stick 4K and deliver the best streaming services. That product is expected to run the mysterious Ventura OS, of which no screenshots have yet been released.

What has Sonos said about the Ventura streaming TV OS?

In a press release from The Trade Desk, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence is quoted as saying "We are excited to explore the integration of premium audio and video with The Trade Desk and the Ventura OS.”

That doesn't necessarily mean "we're making a streamer"; it's possible that Sonos plans to support Ventura devices so they can send sound wirelessly to Sonos speakers, which is definitely an approach the company needs to consider, given that Samsung and LG TVs have built wireless sound streaming tech into their TVs, but that only works with their own soundbars.

But there have been so many leaks and rumours around the Sonos streamer that we wouldn't want to wager our own money and bet against it arriving in 2025. The industry insider site Lowpass, by Janko Roettgers, has been particularly tenacious in tracking this story: Roettgers has multiple well-connected sources who've been keeping him up to date with the latest developments.

As he reported in September, the Sonos TV streamer is believed to be a set-top box rather than a USB stick, with an OS is based on the Android open source project (which Ventura is), and has been in development "for multiple years".

The concern for some is that the Trade Desk is an ad company, not a TV company; that appears to be why Sonos chose it, because the firm already has partnerships in place with the streaming giants such as Netflix. That gives Sonos an important connection: without those streamers, a streaming box is DoA. And it's not as if other platform providers such as Google and Roku aren't in the ad business too.

There's still a lot we don't know about Ventura, and about Sonos's streaming plans. But the smart money is on a 2025 launch, a sub-$200 price tag and tight integration with Sonos's existing audio kit.