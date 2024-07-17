I'm TechRadar's audio expert and these are the only Prime Day hi-fi deals worth buying

You know how it is the second day into a huge sales event: you've seen so many Amazon Prime Day deals at this point, you're no longer sure of what's good and what to scroll on past. Were these headphones always on sale? Is this the 2021 digital audio player or the most recent? And which iteration is that number?

Don't worry: I've got you. I've been testing audio kit full-time since 2019 (firstly at our sister publication, WhatHi-Fi? and now here, at TechRadar) but I've been a music-lover and hi-fi tinkerer my entire life.

What follows is my pick of the best Prime Day hi-fi deals. If you want something more general, my Prime Day headphones deals roundup is the place to go (I've also got a guide to the best Prime Day Sony headphones deals live now), but I'd wager the hi-res audio lover in your life needs something a little more… niche.

These are they. Enjoy – but remember, Prime Day ends at midnight and I don't expect these deals to stay live into Friday. As any audiophile knows, timing is key…

Edifier Stax Spirit S3: was £329.99 now £246.99 at Amazon

These comfortable, portable and effortlessly chic wireless planar magnetic headphones with aptX Adaptive, aptX HD and regular aptX are on sale for 25% off the asking price, or £17 cheaper than I've ever seen them! And they're so good – just see my Edifier Stax Spirit S3 review for proof. Edifier's proprietary planar magnetic technology, using 89mm x 70mm planar magnetic driver units, offers a frequency response of 20Hz~40KHz and some of the most accurate, crisp, meaningful sound reproduction of any of the best wireless headphones at the price. Yes, the next-gen Edifier Stax Spirit S5 recently launched (there was no S4), but I own and still adore these February 2022-issue cans. Bargain.

Astell & Kern A&norma SR35: was £799 now £599 at Amazon

What a hi-res audio player this is. It launched in May 2023, it is still A&K's most 'entry level' digital audio player (although its sub-brand, Activo, just launched a very affordable P1 and we're reviewing that as I type) and for this £200-off sale price it simply cannot be bettered. See out five-star Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 review for specifics, but let me tell you this: ‘musical’ might feel like a bit of a cop out to describe a DAP, but not every player deserves the description. This one does. I know it's still not cheap but believe me, it's musical and then some.

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth was £249 now £189 at Amazon

I reviewed (and gave five sweet stars to) Sony's ‘plug and play’ fully automatic turntable for What Hi-Fi?. The ultimate first turntable, it even includes a phono stage and Bluetooth (so you can get your vinyl direct to your wireless cans). Sony priced it at the low end of the market to start with, so this 21% saving is lovely. It has briefly dropped to £20 less, but I still think it's money well spent if you're just getting into vinyl.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was £169 now £139 at Amazon

These March 2024 talented earbuds are now £30 off, which means 18% of the RRP stays with you. I need to impress upon you that a) this is the first ever discount we've seen on new 2024 earbuds and b) I personally reviewed them and think they're excellent – feel free to check out my glowing Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review. For sound and noise cancellation alone, they're a stone cold bargain at this all-new lowest ever price.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £379 now £236 at Amazon

B&W's almost-top tier noise-cancelling over-ears arrived in September 2023, alongside a high price tag. They feel ever-so premium, as you can read about in our Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 review (which is of the model these are a small upgrade on). They're beautiful, full-sounding, nuanced headphones from a revered hi-fi manufacturer – and just look at that discount! It's just £6 off their cheapest ever sale price of £229.99, and it's live now.