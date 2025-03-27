I use these excellent Soundcore headphones every day, and at this all-time-low Amazon Spring Sale price, so will my cat
No really, I'm even listening with them right this minute
The Amazon Spring Sale is upon us and we've found a ton of amazing deals so far, but few can top this price cut on the headphones I use each and every day. The Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones are just $149.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon US and only £119.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon UK.
That means UK customers can net a 20% saving, while those in the US get an even bigger 25% discount – a phenomenal deal on some great cans.
I've personally been using the Anker Soundcore Space One headphones since their launch. No, really, they're basically fused to my ears at this point. They're an awesome option if you want immersive, high-quality audio, and now they're cheaper than I've ever seen them.
Today's best Soundcore Space One Pro deals
The Soundcore Space One Pro deliver bass-heavy, immersive audio, fantastic battery life and a ton of features via the Anker app. Now they're cheaper than I've ever seen them before thanks to a 25% price cut in the Amazon Spring Sale, so there really is no better time to buy.
Of course you're getting up-to-scratch sound quality out of the Space One Pro, but for me, their star quality is comfortability. I can say with confidence that these are the most comfy cans I've ever tested, thanks to their ultra-soft and dense padding. That alone makes them well worth the money, so with a 20% discount, snapping them up is a no-brainer.
When I wrote my Anker Soundcore Space One Pro review last year, I couldn't praise them enough. They harness the 'hi-res' LDAC codec for improved sound quality, offer up to 60 hours of playtime and deliver solid ANC. That's not even the best part though. In use, these cans feel like a warm hug. They're padded to the nines and have super soft earcups, meaning you'll never get tired of wearing them.
And just like most of the best headphones, there's a nice selection of features to mess around with. Some unique inclusions are Easy Chat, which lowers music volume and makes voices clearer when you're conversing and HearID, which is essentially a quiz that helps you find your ideal sound. And all of that for less than $150 / £120? Sign me up. I'm off to buy another pair!
