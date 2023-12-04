Listen up! Sony's top-rated and best-value headphones are still at their cheapest price ever after Black Friday

Audiophiles and gift buyers for the big music fans in your life - listen up. Despite being a last-generation model, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still some of the best headphones you can buy today. And these noise-canceling cans can still be picked up for a record-low price even though Black Friday is behind us.

You can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon US for $228 (was $349). Meanwhile, for those across the pond, you can also get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon UK for £197.99 (was £229). No matter where you call home, this is the cheapest these have ever been and a terrific price for the top-rated wireless headphones.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $228 at Amazon

Here's the best price we've ever seen for the Sony WH-1000XM4s. This current discount matches the all-time low we saw during this year's Black Friday, so best to grab them fast as it's unclear how much longer this deal will last. It's a terrific price so definitely take full advantage to get one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling wireless headphones you can buy. Price check: Best Buy - $229.99

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday. Price check: Argos - £199.99

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review shows that these headphones boast excellent noise cancellation and superior sound quality to the point where we would still consider them the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. That's even with the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 now available.

It helps that the older headphones are around $100 / £100 cheaper, and the upgrades in the newer version are fairly minimal. That means the Sony WH-1000XM4 remains the best choice for most people overall. You get exquisite audio quality to appreciate all of your favorite music, class-leading noise cancelation for the hectic commute, and a sturdy set of cans that will last you for years to come.

Need any more inspiration for what to buy this year? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.