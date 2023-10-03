Bose’s premium headphones are up to 45% off on Amazon AU ahead of Prime Day 2

We’re just one week away from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (aka 'Prime Day 2'), but clearly the retail giant just can’t wait for the main event and has set some cracking deals live early, including some sensational discounts on Bose headphones, including the QuietComfort Earbuds II and Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Now that the Bose has announced its very latest headphones in the QuietComfort Ultra and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, we're not too shocked to see prices on these pairs come tumbling down. They're not the absolute lowest prices we've seen – those came during the first Amazon Prime Day earlier in 2023 – but they still represent great prices on what are still incredible pairs of headphones.

They're also a great indication as to what we can expect during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days next week, i.e. heavily discounted prices on big ticket items. If you want to take advantage of deals during Amazon Prime sales, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, and you can sign up now and nab a free 30-day trial.

Prime exclusive Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599.95 AU$329 on Amazon (save AU$270.95) Amazon is really laying it on when it comes to the lowest prices on Bose cans, with the flagship 700 series dropping down to a mere AU$329 for the black set only. That's a 45% discount on the list price and a right bargain if you prefer over-ear headphones to buds. Excellent ANC and sound – like any good Bose headphones – and up to 18 hours of battery life make these a steal at this price.

Prime exclusive Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | AU$429.95 AU$297 on Amazon (save AU$132.95) TechRadar's pick of the best noise-cancelling earbuds are down to their lowest Amazon price yet, and that makes these an absolutely stellar audio deal. They're smaller than the previous iteration, sound better and have even more impressive noise cancellation (who'd have thunk it was even possible?!) And with a 31% discount, you can't go wrong with these. Just note, that the best performance from these buds is only if they fit you well.

No matter which pair you choose, you can be sure you'll be buying what are both some of the best headphones around. In the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, despite being around four years old, they still rank as some of the best noise cancelling headphones you can get your hands on.