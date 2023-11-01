Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II drop below AU$300 in early Black Friday deal

Now that they’ve been succeeded by a replacement model, Bose’s excellent QuietComfort Earbuds II – which currently hold the #1 spot on our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds – are now on the receiving end of more aggressive discounts. And right now, you can pick them up from Amazon for AU$299, a saving of 30%. They’re also available from JB Hi-Fi for the same price until November 6.

Admittedly this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for these excellent buds – that was AU$279 during Prime Day in July this year – but we think they’re still good value at this price. As is always the case with Amazon discounts, we can’t be sure how long this offer will stick around for, so if you’re looking to upgrade your music listening sessions and don’t want to risk missing out when the Black Friday sales in Australia start, now is a good time to secure yourself this best-in-class set of buds.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: AU$299 (was AU$430) at Amazon AU Bose’s second-generation noise-cancelling earbuds are the current best-in-class, serving up incredible noise cancellation and much-improved sound quality over their predecessor. CustomTune technology calibrates the ‘buds to deliver the best sound for your ears, which is assisted by some redesigned eartips offering a more secure fit. Battery life still isn’t class-leading, but it’s a foible we can live with. Also available from JB Hi-Fi for AU$299

Bose has always been an industry leader in the noise-cancellation space and the QC II earbuds took an already-winning formula and turned it up to 11. They have now been succeeded by the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds , which usher in Immersive Audio and even better noise cancellation (somehow!), but the QCE II are still a fantastic pair in their own right.

In our in-depth Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review , we spoke highly of the improved sound quality over their predecessor, surmising that the introduction of CustomTune – a feature that automatically adjusts the frequency profile to best suit your ears – was “positive, giving the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 a punchy, sharp soundstage”.

Our main gripe with the Bose ‘buds relates to battery life. While it’s not terrible at six hours of playback on a single charge, their closest competitors (from Apple and Sony) offer more. We also feel that an extra 24 hours of juice from a fully charged charging case is poor when compared to competitor offerings. But, if you’re always going to be near a charging port, then this may not be a dealbreaker for you.