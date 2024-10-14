You can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $129 today - here's how
You'll need to trade-in, but this is a seriously good deal for premium earbuds
Looking for a pair of premium earbuds on the cheap? Do yourself a favor and check out the official Samsung Store's latest deal on the excellent Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
Samsung's latest premium earbuds are currently available for $229 (was $249) thanks to an upfront discount, but the real deal here is the store's trade-in rebate. By trading in you'll be able to get an additional saving of up to $100, which can score you these excellent buds for just $129. Overall, these are decent promotions considering the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were only released a few months ago.
Combining a superbly comfortable design with excellent sound quality and noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro certainly won't disappoint if you're looking for a pair of decent buds. While there's stiff competition amongst the best wireless earbuds at full price, at $129 it's really hard to complain about today's superb deal at Samsung.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $229, plus up to $100 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The high price tag was one of our main complaints when we took these buds for a test-drive in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review earlier this year. Subsequently, today's deal at Samsung is absolutely stellar if you've had your eye on these buds but don't want to fork out the usual $200+ for a pair of premium buds.
Price-tag aside, the Buds 3 Pro provide superb sound quality for a pair of earbuds as well as top-notch noise cancellation and a lightweight form factor. The design is fairly derivative of Apple's range of AirPods earbuds, but that's not a big deal – the Buds 3 Pro are comfortable enough to be worn all day and feature decent battery life. They do, however, pair the best with the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones – which enable features like live translation, adaptive noise cancellation, and improved call quality.
