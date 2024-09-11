You can get Apple's all-new AirPods 4 for as little as $49.99 at Best Buy - here's how

Apple's latest earbuds, the AirPods 4, were just unveiled on Monday - and Best Buy already has an incredible preorder deal. You can save up to $130 on the Apple AirPods 4 when you trade in your older headphones. That brings the price of the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation down to just $49.99 (originally $179.99).



The AirPods 4 are available in two different models, one with active noise cancellation ($179) and one without ($129). The earbuds feature a new design and controls, Apple's H2 chip that supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation, plus a case that delivers 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.



So now to the good stuff. To save on the AirPods 4, click the trade-in and save option on the product page. You can select what brand of headphones you want to trade in, including Apple, Sony, Bose, and JBL, and you'll be prompted to answer questions about the specific model, color, and condition. Best Buy will then let you know the value of your trade-in, and you can choose a refund or a Best Buy e-gift card.



Best Buy's AirPods preorder deal is the only deal we've seen off the bat and an excellent way to save on Apple's all-new earbuds if you have a pair of old headphones you want to get rid of. The AirPods 4 will ship on September 20, so you should take advantage of this preorder deal while you can.

Apple AirPods 4 preorder deal

Apple AirPods 4: save up to $130 when you trade in a similar device at Best Buy

The AirPods 4 are available for preorder and Best Buy offers an incredible deal when you trade in a similar device. You can save up to $130 on Apple's newest AirPods when you trade in headphones from brands like Apple, Bose, Sony, and JBL. This brings the price of the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation down to $49.99 - a fantastic price.

You can also learn more about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro and see today's best iPhone 16 preorder deals.