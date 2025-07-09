Want cheap AirPods? Apple's most newest earbuds are 28% off this Prime Day

If you've been biding your time to snag a new pair of AirPods, your patience has paid off. Apple earbuds are perennial favourites during major Australian sales and that trend continues in this Amazon Prime Day sale – with the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC ranking as the two best-selling devices in Amazon's headphones and earbuds category.

While they saw small discounts on the first day of the sale, the savings are even bigger now. Prime Day is taking 28% off the regular AirPods 4 and 20% off its noise-cancelling sibling – bringing a new pair of AirPods down to just AU$157.70.

Save AU$61.30 Apple AirPods 4: was AU$219 now AU$157.70 at Amazon If you just want the basic AirPods experience – easy connection, excellent sound and seamless device swapping – this is the deal for you. They're sweat and water resistant, deliver Apple's excellent personalized spatial audio, offer good battery life, automatic switching between your Apple devices and have Find My support so they're hard to lose.

While they're optimal for Apple users, these AirPods remain a strong choice for Android phone owners. Even without features like spatial audio, you'll still gain comfortable, reliable earbuds perfect for all-day wear.

And they're worth considering at this price for one main reason – their in-ear tip-free design. Many of the best earbuds, from the Nothing Ear (a), JBL Live Beam 3 and Technics EAH-AZ100 to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra all offer that in-ear design, which not everyone finds comfortable.

Despite the impressive performance of the AirPods 4 with ANC, the in-ear design remains common for a reason: it makes blocking out noise much easier. The Apple AirPods Pro 2, still the best earbuds for Apple users, feature this same design and are also discounted for Prime Day.

Save AU$109.25 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was AU$399 now AU$289.75 at Amazon Apple's best earbuds are superb, and this deal cuts the price considerably. It's not a record-low price, but it's only AU$1 off the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. You're getting all of Apple's best audio features including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, personalized spatial audio, hearing health features and really great sound.