These 4 headphones and wireless earbuds deals under £75 are perfect Christmas gifts

But relax! Ideal gifts for the music-lover in your life aren't hard to find – in fact, if you're looking for wireless headphones or true wireless earbuds that marry sound quality, comfort and features with a surprisingly low price-tag, you couldn't have landed in a better spot.

You will find all of the propositions listed here are on sale – hurrah! They are also included in our respective TechRadar buying guides (which means we genuinely rate them), whether it be our best budget earbuds recommendations or our pick of the best cheap headphones. Oh, and if you need further information, I'll link a fully star-rated review of the product in each of the links below.

The best sub-£75 earbuds and headphones gifts

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact, they're alarmingly good for their lowly asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various color options) is a whole £2 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was £90 now £41 at Amazon

This is the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been. A 54% off discount is superb for a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score in our Sony WF-C500 review, no? Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's impossible to complain at this price. We should be clear, you've been able to find these for around £50 for a while (rather than the full £90) but this is still a great record-low price.

Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £34 at Amazon

This massive 42% saving on their February 2023 launch price is the biggest UK discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They've briefly dipped to just under £40 before today, in August, but this knocks that price clean out of the park, doesn't it?

