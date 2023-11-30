These 4 headphones and wireless earbuds deals under $100 make ideal Christmas gifts

It's that time, isn't it? Time to search for the best Christmas sales to pick great gifts.

But relax! Ideal gifts for the music-lover in your life aren't hard to find – in fact, if you're looking for wireless headphones or true wireless earbuds that marry sound quality, comfort and features with a surprisingly low price-tag, you couldn't have landed in a better spot.

You'll find all of the propositions listed here are on sale. They are also included in our respective TechRadar buying guides (which means we genuinely rate them), whether it be our best budget earbuds recommendations or our pick of the best cheap headphones. Oh, and if you need further information, I'll link a fully star-rated review of the product in each of the links below.

You're a good gifter, you know.

The best sub-$100 earbuds and headphones gifts

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

This massive 37% saving on their February 2023 launch price is a the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They briefly dipped to $39.99 before today, in May, but this knocks an extra $2 off even that outstanding deal – and they're available in black, blue and white at this incredible price. Quick!

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This is the cheapest we've seen these buds, and the tidy $30 saving is not to be sniffed at. Highly recommended. Need more info? See our five-star Sony WF-C700N review.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was $99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 44% off their MSRP. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, (30-day free trials are available) but if you're prepared to sign up this gifting season, this is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time – as you can read about in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review.

Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW: was $79 , now $59.99 at Amazon

As long as the white colorway suits (and it's kinda festive, no? Although I love the blueberry hue pictured) this is a lovely little cubist, stylish, and musically gifted proposition. As I wrote in my five-star Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW review, these little December 2021-issue 'buds are so chic and good at the basics across the board, I found myself double-taking at that affordable price tag – which of course is much cheaper than $79 right now.

