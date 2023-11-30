These 4 headphones and wireless earbuds deals under $100 make ideal Christmas gifts
The inexpensive gift of good music is priceless
It's that time, isn't it? Time to search for the best Christmas sales to pick great gifts.
But relax! Ideal gifts for the music-lover in your life aren't hard to find – in fact, if you're looking for wireless headphones or true wireless earbuds that marry sound quality, comfort and features with a surprisingly low price-tag, you couldn't have landed in a better spot.
You'll find all of the propositions listed here are on sale. They are also included in our respective TechRadar buying guides (which means we genuinely rate them), whether it be our best budget earbuds recommendations or our pick of the best cheap headphones. Oh, and if you need further information, I'll link a fully star-rated review of the product in each of the links below.
You're a good gifter, you know.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Cyber Monday deals!
The best sub-$100 earbuds and headphones gifts
Sony WH-CH520: was
$59.99 now $38 at Amazon
This massive 37% saving on their February 2023 launch price is a the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They briefly dipped to $39.99 before today, in May, but this knocks an extra $2 off even that outstanding deal – and they're available in black, blue and white at this incredible price. Quick!
Sony WF-C700N: was
$119 now $89.99 at Best Buy
Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This is the cheapest we've seen these buds, and the tidy $30 saving is not to be sniffed at. Highly recommended. Need more info? See our five-star Sony WF-C700N review.
Earfun Air Pro 3: was
$99 now $55.99 at Amazon
Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 44% off their MSRP. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, (30-day free trials are available) but if you're prepared to sign up this gifting season, this is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time – as you can read about in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review.
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW: was
$79, now $59.99 at Amazon
As long as the white colorway suits (and it's kinda festive, no? Although I love the blueberry hue pictured) this is a lovely little cubist, stylish, and musically gifted proposition. As I wrote in my five-star Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW review, these little December 2021-issue 'buds are so chic and good at the basics across the board, I found myself double-taking at that affordable price tag – which of course is much cheaper than $79 right now.
Christmas sales 2023 US: quick links
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Try our new AI-powered deals finder
Struggling to find the perfect deal? Our new and improved personalized AI-powered deals search bot can help. It's always primed to find you the best deals, no matter what you’re looking for, where you are or when you're searching.
The Deal Finder will first search through this page for whatever keyword you've entered, then search across the rest of TechRadar for other deals, and finally will serve up results from our sister sites including Tom’s Guide, Tom’s Hardware, PC Gamer, Marie Claire, Homes & Gardens, GamesRadar, T3, What Hifi and many more!
Test it out here:
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Becky is a senior staff writer at TechRadar (which she has been assured refers to expertise rather than age) focusing on all things audio. Before joining the team, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Rhys Wood