Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro drop to their lowest price since Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are the closest you can get to Apple AirPods for Samsung users. If you've been on the hunt for these great quality earbuds to match your smartphone, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon for $199.99 (was $249.99).

That's just $10 more than the previous record-low Black Friday price for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Unsurprisingly, we think these are some of the best earbuds you can buy if you use a Samsung phone or one of the manufacturer's other devices. Even if they're not at the lowest price we've ever seen, it's close enough that it's worth getting now as similar offers won't be available for a while.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deal

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro improve on the shortcomings of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, like longer battery life that lasts about seven hours from just the buds and up to 30 hours with recharges from the case. These buds also boast an IP57 rating instead of IPX7, which protects against dust as well as water.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, we rated them four out of five for the audio quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), and lightweight design. However, these take after the Apple AirPods with exclusive features that need a recent Samsung Galaxy smartphone to use, such as multipoint pairing, adaptive ANC, and Galaxy AI features like the ability to translate conversations in other languages in real-time.

You won't miss much even if you don't have a Samsung phone, though. Still, If you have an iPhone, I'd recommend taking a look at the AirPods Pro 2 instead. You might also find more affordable alternatives in our list of best budget earbuds.