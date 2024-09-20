Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro just crashed to a record-low price

We love the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. They produce amazing audio quality straight into your ears with no fuss at all. In the UK, this is the first time that we've seen these earbuds discounted, and it's a pretty healthy price reduction. That means you can now get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on sale for a record-low price of £169 (it was £219).

The Galaxy Buds are high-quality earbuds, and we especially love the latest model, as you can read about in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review - a special shout out to the strong noise cancellation and slick design.

Today's best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now from £169 at Amazon

Get Samsung's latest earbuds for 23% off the list price. Despite the discount, you still get all the same amazing tech, including next level audio quality and powerful active noise cancellation. At sub £170, these earbuds compete with much higher priced brands.

Apple and Samsung are in a fierce war for the most loved and best respected. Samsung's latest iteration of the Galaxy Buds shows there's no let-up in the competition. These include an improved design, a more impressive two-way speaker, and AI-enhanced noise cancellation.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro includes a cradle that holds the earbuds while doubling as a charging case. For more information about the product, visit our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro overview.

