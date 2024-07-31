Don't miss this ultra-cheap back to school Bluetooth speaker deal

The back to school season is fast approaching and I've already spotted some tasty deals on tech that's sure to add a splash of fun to the new academic year.

For example, I love this Bluetooth speaker deal, which makes the fantastic JBL Go 4 available for just £34 (was £44.99) – that's 24% off its usual price! This specific deal applies to the Blue variant, but you can also grab this portable speaker for £34.99 if you'd prefer to own it in a funkier color, such as Red or Purple.

This solid sounding, diminutive Bluetooth speaker can easily be attached to backpacks or be slipped inside a pocket if you want to listen to some tunes during break or lunch. It also has a neat, eye-catching design, which includes a woven fabric exterior to really dial things up style-wise, so there's clearly a lot to love with the JBL Go 4.

Today's best JBL Go 4 deal

JBL Go 4: was £44.99 now £34 at Amazon

The JBL Go 4 can now be yours for £10 less, and with summer in full swing, it's a great time to buy. This Bluetooth speaker has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, meaning it can easily survive a trip to the beach or a dip in the pool. Not only that, but it can hit pretty high volumes and offers impressive audio quality given its tiny size. So go on, why not treat yourself to the JBL Go 4 while it's still at this brilliantly low price.

In our JBL Go 4 comparison piece, we highlighted the Bluetooth speaker's bold design, amazing portability and crisp high-frequency audio. Now the JBL Go 4's price has dropped to one of the lowest points in its history, it's a top value option for those seeking out a mini audio companion for when they're out and about.

Another alluring aspect of the JBL Go 4 is its fun feature-set. Just download the JBL Portable companion app and you can switch between various EQ presets, connect multiple JBL speakers or even extend its battery life with Playtime Boost mode. You'll be able to hear our full thoughts about this portable speaker in our soon-to-be-released JBL Go 4 review, but until then, I can say with confidence that this is a deal worth considering.

If you want to assess other options though, you can check out our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers, which contains a bundle of incredible-sounding alternatives. Otherwise, you can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.