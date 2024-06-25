Prime Day has come early: get five months of Music Unlimited for free today

It's that time of year again - we're officially in the build-up to Amazon Prime Day 2024, and the retailer is already starting to tease promotions. One such early bird deal is an extended Amazon Music Unlimited free trial - offering a whopping five times the usual time to try out the streaming service.

We've seen extended three-month trials before for Amazon Music Unlimited, but this is the first time the retailer has extended it to five months. In total, this is a $50 / £50 savings, so it's not an insignificant deal if you're interested in checking out this streaming platform.

• Shop early deals at Amazon US

• Browse the early deals at Amazon UK

Amazon Music Unlimited currently includes over 100 million songs and an easy-to-use interface that's up there with the best. It's also arguably one of the better value streaming services for audiophiles, as you can stream at higher definitions without paying extra. As with most paid platforms, Music Unlimited is also ad-free, supports offline downloads, and also includes podcasts.

Get five months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon Music Unlimited | Free five-month trial

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to 50 million songs for three months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

As with all Prime Day deals, the above Amazon Music Unlimited promotion is for Prime members only. That means you'll have to have an active subscription and be logged in to take advantage of this deal - it's likely not available to existing Music Unlimited subscribers either, as it's technically a free trial extension.

If you're not an active Amazon Prime member, no worries—it's extremely easy to sign up for the 30-day free trial. You'll find a link just below that will take you to the sign-up page. Doing so will get you not just access to the above Music Unlimited deal but completely unlimited access to this year's Prime Day deals once they go live, other streaming perks, and free express delivery.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

You can also look forward to this year's 4th of July sales event.