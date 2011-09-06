Patriot Gamer 2 AMD Black Edition review

Not the fastest RAM out of the box, but potential for Llano and Bulldozer

Memory maestro Patriot has launched the Patriot Gamer 2 AMD Black Edition DDR3 4GB RAM kit specifically aimed at the AMD crowd. With the launch of AMD's new Accelerated Processing Unit (APU), Llano, RAM is a vital performance component again.

Since the launch of Intel's Sandy Bridge architecture, there has been a whole raft of memory modules launched claiming to be the ideal support for the new chipset. Indeed, Kingston's HyperX Plug n Play claimed the same thing, but with, it has to said, a lot more justification than most.

Well now it's the turn of the thorn in Intel's side, AMD, to get some memory attention. It's been a long time coming.

OK, compared to some of the blazingly fast modules that have been launched to support the Sandy Bridge platform, Patriot's Gamer 2 AMD Black Edition 4GB (2 x 2GB) PC3-12800 kit may seem, well, a bit conservative to say the least. At just 1600MHz, it's a little slow.

But even so, it does make a nice change to see a company giving some component love to AMD. Even if – marketing spiel aside – the memory will work in any modern motherboard, be it made by AMD or Intel.