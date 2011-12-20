Anyone who has an Asus RT-N56U Dual Band Wireless-N Router will recognise the striking design of the Asus USB-N53 dual-band 300Mbps wireless N adaptor.

Of course it's performance that counts with a wireless adaptor, and the Asus USB-N53 does very well, and goes some way to justify its higher than average price. Being dual-band, you get both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands - as long as you have a capable router - and interference from other wireless signals is kept to a minimum, which is a godsend in the modern home when almost everything is Wi-Fi enabled.

It works well and we were streaming HD content as well as surfing the internet on our test laptop without any stuttering. There was also a noticeable increase in range compared to our test laptop's built-in wireless receiver, although streaming media became a bit less consistent when a few walls were placed between the receiver and the router.

The Asus USB-N53 wireless N adaptor comes with some handy software that turns your PC into an access point, although we did have a few problems with the set up process hanging in Windows 7 64bit.