Logitech Pro X Wireless Lightspeed review

The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed is easily one of the best gaming headsets on the market right now, with excellent sound and build quality, along with low latency. However the high price and weak mic may convince some to stay away.

Two-minute review

There are two camps when it comes to the best gaming headsets: folks that like wired headsets and those that prefer wireless headsets like the Logitech Pro X. Typically we're the former, but there is occasionally a headset that breaks down the barriers and brings along excellent sound quality and comfort – the Logitech Pro X is an excellent example.

However, to get into this level of quality, there's a high price barrier. The Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed will set you back $199 (about £150, AU$280), which puts it in the same territory as the $199 (£179, AU$359) Steelseries Arctis 9X or the $199 (£199, AU$399) Razer Nari Ultimate, both of which come with more extensive or unique feature sets.

(Image credit: Future)

While the Logitech Pro X doesn't have the haptic engines of the Razer Headset or the noise-cancelling microphone of the SteelSeries Arctis 9X, what it does have is extremely rigid build quality and excellent audio. What you end up getting, then, is an excellent headset without some of the gimmicks of other premium gaming headsets.

The banding is entirely metal, with memory foam padding at the top, which is covered with faux leather at the top. The bands lead into the actual earcups, which are mostly hard plastic with the Logitech 'G' logo printed on some lovely textured metal at the center of each side. The headset is all-black, and thanks to the minimal design and complete absence of colored accents, ends up being one of the sleekest gaming headsets we've ever reviewed.

On the left ear cup you'll find all the buttons, switches and dials. There's a USB-C port for charging – which we absolutely love – a power switch, a volume dial and a mute button. What's great about the power and the mute button is that they're color coded, so you can tell whether or not you'll be muted before you put your headset on – and you won't even have to turn the thing on.

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than going for Bluetooth like a lot of gaming headsets these days, Logitech is sticking with 2.4GHz wireless through a dongle. This is an excellent choice, as it leads to less latency, making for a better gaming experience.

Putting this headset to the test in Halo 3 (finally on PC), we're blown away by the audio quality of this headset. The headset features 7.1 surround sound through 50mm drivers, which makes it sound like we're actually in the game. Unfortunately because we're testing this in the "Cortana" mission, which tasks you with foraging through a Flood-filled Covenant ship, all while hearing voices, it kind of freaks us out a bit – but that speaks volumes to the quality of this headset.

(Image credit: Future)

However, things shift back a bit when it comes to the microphone. The mic is removable, which we love, but the sound is a bit tinny – something we hear whether we're in a Google Hangouts meeting for work or in our Discord server just hanging out after work. It's not the end of the world, and Logitech includes its Blue Vo!ce software to help boost audio input quality, but it's something to be aware of, especially if this is going to be your primary microphone.

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed doesn't have much in the way of unique features, it's true. However, the headset more than justifies its price through the solid build quality and audio fidelity. In fact, the 7.1 surround on this headset might be the best implementation of the technology we've seen to date. The mic does lag behind a bit, but if all you're doing is playing games like Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077 when that comes out, the pros definitely outweigh the cons.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want a wireless headset that doesn't suck

In our time with the Logitech Pro X Wireless, we didn't have audio cut out once, and only had to charge it a single time. This is a wireless headset that avoids the pitfalls of other wireless headphones.

You want something that will last

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless is hands down the most rigid gaming headset we've used. The construction of this thing is solid all around and we doubt we could break it even if we tried.

You mostly play single-player games

The microphone on the Logitech Pro X Wireless is easily the weakest point on this headset. However, with just how good everything else is, it won't matter if you don't use a microphone very often.

(Image credit: Future)

Don't buy it if...

You're on a budget

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless comes in at a whopping $199 (about £150, AU$280), which could be a lot to ask for if you don't have a ton of cash lying around.