The best Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder deals in Australia

It's that time of the year again, folks, when we welcome a new generation of Pixel devices. Preorders for the brand new Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are now officially open and we've got all the best deals for early adopters rounded up on this page.

Prices for the latest range of Pixel phones start at $799 / £799 / AU$1,349 for the standard device, $999 / £999 / AU$1,649 for the Pixel 9 Pro, and $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. There's also a flashy new flagship Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is also up for preorder.

However, in Australia, the release of the Google Pixel 9 range is being handled a little differently to the rest of the world. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will both release on August 24, although the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds 2 will be released at different times over spring 2024 (September through November).

The Pixel 9 Pro hasn't received a locked-in release date, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will start shipping from September 4. The Pixel Watch 3 will release on September 10 and the Pixel Buds will arrive on September 26.

In terms of specs, the Google Pixel 9 range represents one of the biggest leaps we've seen from the brand's flagships in recent years. Alongside a newly refreshed design and Google Tensor G4 chipset, improvements to the battery, camera and display mean there are a wide range of upgrades on offer. Uniquely for this generation, Google has also split out the Pro range into a larger XL size (same as the old Pro) and a smaller palm-friendly standard Pro (same size as the Pixel 9).

There are some spec differences for Australian models, though. The Pixel 9 Pro models will not receive MmWave 5G support, unlike the previous two generations of Pro devices, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will not be releasing in Australia with a 1TB option.

You can find more details on this new range of Google flagships below with the best Google Pixel 9 deals. If you'd like to know more, you can check out our hands-on Google Pixel 9 review, Google Pixel 9 Pro review, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review pages if you want an in-depth look.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 deals in Australia

Google Pixel 9 Pro | Get up to AU$700 back when trading in a Pixel 7 Pro, plus AU$300 store credit Google is a great choice if you're solely looking for an unlocked device. Not only is it offering trade-in credit of up to AU$450 right now, but the official retailer is also offering up to AU$300 in store credit depending on which device you go for – however, if you'd like to upgrade from a Pixel 7 Pro, trading in an eligible device will score you AU$700 back on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 9 series | Get a bonus Google Pixel Tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock at Telstra Telstra's Google Pixel 9 deal includes a bonus Google Pixel Tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock, plus up to AU$370 trade-in value. You'll need to purchase your new Pixel 9 device through Telstra on either a repayment plan or outright. After you receive the device, you'll need to head to a Google redemption portal, where you'll have to provide the purchase date, order number, IMEI of the Pixel 9 device, and proof of purchase. This offer is available until August 21, 2024 and redemptions must be made before September 30, 2024. See this same deal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 9 range | Save AU$800 when signing up for 24 and 36-month plans Optus' opening deal on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a strong offering, with buyers needing to sign up for a 24 or 36-month plan to get AU$800 in savings (offer ends September 3, 2024). Separately, buyers can also benefit from trade-in credit through Optus, with up to AU$1,320 offered for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (obviously value differs from model to model).

Google Pixel 9 range | Get up to AU$500 in bonus credit Vodafone Australia is offering a strong deal on preorders of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. A bonus credit of AU$500 is issued in combination with any trade-in credit when purchasing the Google Pixel 9 or 9 Pro XL. The credit is bumped up to AU$700 when purchasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Customers will need to sign up for a 12, 24 or 36 month plan to get the deal, with the offer ending on September 21, 2024. See the extra credit deal on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 series | Get a AU$350 on a gift card with the Pixel 9 Pro XL JB Hi-Fi is running some extremely competitive offers with the Google Pixel 9 range, with AU$350 and AU$250 JB Hi-Fi gift cards also available with the purchase of the Pixel 9 Pro XL or Pixel 9 respectively. Customers can also get credit from a trade-in device.

How much does the Pixel 9 range cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Google Pixel 9 AU$1,349 AU$1,499 N/A N/A Google Pixel 9 Pro AU$1,699 AU$1,849 N/A N/A Google Pixel 9 Pro XL AU$1,849 AU$1,999 AU$2,199 AU$2,549

What's new with the Google Pixel 9?

(Image credit: Google)

New XL-sized Pro model

Tensor G4 chipset

Refreshed design

Display, camera, and battery improvements

The Google Pixel 9 range represents one of the biggest upgrades we've seen in recent years from the brand. Not only have all devices received a major design refresh and new chipset but there are also a few more models in the lineup.

New for this year are 'XL' and Fold Pro models, which replace the old Pixel 8 Pro as the most premium device in the range. The Fold, as you'd imagine, is a brand new foldable design, whereas the XL is a more like-for-like replacement of the Pixel 8 Pro with a larger display versus the standard model. The latest Pixel 9 Pro is essentially the same form factor as the standard Pixel 9 but carries all the features exclusive to the Pro line.

Alongside the new Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro models have an upgraded 16GB of RAM, a new 42MP front camera, and improved video features (super zoom and 8K). These improvements are available in both the 6.8-inch Pro XL and 6.3-inch Pro models so can you choose between a decently-sized phone and something a little more pocket-friendly.

The standard Google Pixel 9 comes in at 6.3 inches and includes the new Tensor G4 chipset, a new 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an upgraded display that's 35% brighter. It also features an improved battery that's bigger and supports faster charging. Overall, it's quite a significant upgrade - enough for the standard model to stand on its own as a serious flagship contender.

All Google Pixel 9 devices include a lengthy seven years of guaranteed updates as well as a focus on AI integration via Google's new Gemini assistant. Gemini can help you do everything from daily planning to translation with a new Pixel 9-exclusive feature called 'Pixel Screenshots' being a particular highlight.