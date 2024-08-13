Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are here, with a custom AI chip and 'double' the noise cancelling power

Google has officially launched the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a host of improvements, including significantly enhanced ANC and much better comfort too. The new buds are smaller and lighter than ever before, and they should stay put whether you're working out or running for the subway. How small? They're 27% smaller than before (a viable consideration for our best earbuds for smaller ears guide, perhaps?) and have a twist-to-adjust stabilizer to keep them in your shell-likes.

The big news here is a new chip, the Tensor A1. It's the first Tensor chip to power any earbud, and it contributes to the significantly improved Active Noise Cancellation that these earbuds deliver.

Google says that the Tensor A1 cancels up to twice as much noise as before, and it cancels a much wider range of frequencies too. In particular it's much better at removing higher frequencies, which are the ones some ANC systems find difficult to isolate and block.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: what's new?

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 build on the July 2022 Google Pixel Buds Pro in several ways. They have 11mm drivers and a new high-frequency chamber for "smooth treble", but the most interesting change here is still the Tensor chip. Google says that the new Tensor A1 enables a new dedicated, discrete audio signal to bypass the noise cancelling processing, delivering "unadulterated, pure sound" to the drivers. That should mean significantly improved audio fidelity compared to the current Buds Pro.

There's improved Clear Calling for phone calls, with voice enhancement that should mean clearer audio from the other end of calls; Google gives the example of talking to a friend on the Underground and being able to hear them much more clearly no matter what brand of phone and earbuds they're using. Google also says that later this year there will be more algorithm improvements to reduce noise in more settings.

Another welcome improvement is the addition of Conversation Detection, which can tell when you're talking and switches automatically to transparency mode; when you're done chatting it goes back to ANC mode. There's also more precise location tracking, easy switching of audio sources and Bluetooth 5.4 for more stable connectivity.

According to Google you can expect 12 hours with ANC off (48 with the case) and 8 hours / 30 hours with it on – which makes them competitive against our pick of the best noise-cancelling earbuds. There's also fast charging, with roughly 5 minutes on charge delivering up to 1.5 hours of audio with ANC switched off.

There are four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen and Peony, although not all four will be available in every territory.

Pricing? We have it on good authority that's set at $229 in the US or £219 in the UK, and we'll update this page quick-sharp when pricing for Australia is announced (although that would make them about AU$430).

