Your iPhone camera could get a huge boost with lens attachments sold by Apple

The world of smartphone photography is a competitive one, and it looks like Apple's not waiting for the new iPhone to boost its camera offerings, as the company has just started to sell a new range of professional-grade camera lens attachments for the iPhone.

Available right now on Apple's US website, there are three new lenses made by Moment who are one of the leading names in iPhone peripherals. If you buy one, you're also going to need to buy the Moment phone case to attach them to your iPhone.

This is what we know about the iPhone 11

These are the best iPhones

Plus we have a guide to the best iPhone lenses

The three lenses are a 58mm telephoto lens that supports up to 2x optical zoom, which will therefore boost your iPhone's total zoom distance, an 18mm wide-angle lens that will be great for iPhones before this kind of lens was included, and a 1.33x anamorphic lens which imitates a lens on a video camera by capturing lens flare and letterboxing video.

At $119.95 (roughly £100, AU$180), $119.95 and $149.95 (about £125, AU$220) respectively, you're paying a lot for these lenses, but some may consider it a low price for professional-grade equipment.

To use these lenses, you'll need a Moment Photo Case (costs $39.95, which converts to about £35, AU$60), which you attach the lens to. Apple's website sells the cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, which are the three latest smartphones from the company.

From the Moment website you can buy cases for all the iPhones since the iPhone 6, so if you've got an older device than that you're out of luck. There are plenty of other iPhone lenses on the market, though.

While Apple only sells the Moment tech on its US store, Moment's website ships to many countries around the world including the UK and Australia, so we could see Apple stores around the world stock the lens attachments soon.