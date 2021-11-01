You can already score 10% off Apple’s brand-new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros

Apple’s all-new MacBook Pros have been available for less than a week, so you may be surprised to hear that these impressive machines are already 10% off at certain retailers – an excellent deal ahead of Black Friday.

This 10% saving can be found from either Amazon Australia or The Good Guys, and it includes the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), both of which come equipped with Apple’s latest M1 Pro or M1 Max chips.

We’ve spent some time with the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and we’re confident it's the best laptop for creative professionals you can buy right now. The new silicon ensures you’ll get incredible performance, and thankfully it doesn’t come at the expense of battery life.

If you want to snag one of these powerhouse laptops at 10% off, keep in mind that they’ll only be available at this price until this Wednesday, November 3. If you’re not sure which laptop is right for you, we’ve laid out the options below.

Image Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) | M1 Max / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$5,249 AU$4,724 (save AU$525) If you want an elite laptop for photo, video or sound editing (and have the cash to spare) this version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro has beefy specs to fit your needs. This Apple M1 Max CPU has 10 cores, and is working alongside 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you can expect super-speedy performance. This AU$525 discount is currently available from The Good Guys in either grey or silver, while Amazon is temporarily out of stock. View Deal