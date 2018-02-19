Xbox One X and One S getting 1440p support in the near future

Often regarded as one of the Xbox One X's most impressive features, supersampling uses the console's additional horsepower to provide improved graphical quality to your games when played on Full HD (1080p) displays.

At present, the Xbox One X downscales 4K signals exclusively to 1080p, meaning those with QHD (1440p) monitors are left playing at a much lower resolution than their screens are capable of – but not for long!

Though support for 1440p monitor was first announced late last year, Kevin Gammill, program manager for Microsoft's Xbox Platform Partner Group has now revealed via Twitter that it's likely to arrive in the very near future.

Many questions recently around the timing of our 1440p support. Those of you in our early preview ring should be pleasantly surprised very soon if you have an Xbox One S or Xbox One X.February 16, 2018

Though Gammill did not explicitly announce a timeframe, his tweet does mention the "many questions recently around the timing of our 1440p support" before strongly suggesting that members of Xbox's early preview ring will be "pleasantly surprised very soon if [they] have an Xbox One S or Xbox One X."

We've expected 1440p support to come to the Xbox One X for a while now, however the inclusion of Xbox One S in the tweet is more of a surprise.

While the console isn't capable of rendering games at a native 4K resolution, perhaps it will soon be able to upscale to 1440p in the near future. We'll keep you posted as we find out more over the coming days.