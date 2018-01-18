Worried about the iPhone 'text bomb'? Here's why it probably won't happen to you

A new flaw which can make your iPhone crash from just receiving a message has been discovered and has been dubbed 'text bomb'.

The issue was found by software developer Abraham Masri, who found sending a message containing a particular link can crash and in some cases restart your iPhone altogether.

The flaw also affects those on a Mac and can crash your Safari browser or slowdown your computer in other ways.

You don't even need to press on the link either, as the problems from 'text bomb' begin by just receiving the iMessage. Masri previously reported the issue to Apple and claims he released it publicly to "get Apple's attention".

But you shouldn't experience it

Masri has since taken the code needed for 'text bomb' down from GitHub - a website for programmers where the code was hosted - and claims he won't reupload the bug in the future.

That should have disabled the problem, so you shouldn't experience this yourself. That said, someone else may be able to replicate the problem in the future and upload it themselves to reinstate the attack.

Even if that does happen though, you shouldn't worry too much if it lands on your phone.

Security expert Graham Cluley has commented on the new crash saying it's, "Nasty but, thankfully, more of a nuisance than something that will lead to data being stolen from your computer or a malicious hacker being able to access your files."

Apple hasn't yet commented on the flaw, but we will be sure to update this article if we hear more from the manufacturer.

Via BBC