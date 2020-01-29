Upcoming Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera all but confirmed as specs leak

There's been a lot of chatter about Canon's upcoming full-frame mirrorless cameras traveling through the grapevine, but this time Canon Rumors is quite certain they've landed on the jackpot.

Known for providing us with pretty accurate news about cameras, Canon Rumors has discovered that the next full-frame mirrorless camera from the manufacturer the publication takes it name from is to be called the Canon EOS R5. This "information is pretty much bang on", the rumors outlet says.

Some specs have also been revealed, with Canon Rumors rating some of them as "fact", and that includes the news that the EOS R5 will apparently feature a 45MP CMOS sensor and come with in-body image stabilization (IBIS). The IBIS is rated for 5 stops of stability, but Canon Rumors adds that that number will jump to 7 or 8 stops of correction when used with a stabilized lens.

While Canon has historically stayed away from adding image stabilization to its cameras, it's not shy about speed.

Steadfast but speedy

Following in the footsteps of the EOS 1D X Mark III, the R5 will be able to achieve burst speeds of up to 20fps using its electronic shutter. It will drop to 12fps when shooting with its mechanical shutter, which is a tad slower than the next-gen sports DSLR's 16fps speed but plenty for wildlife and sports photography.

It's the video specs that will likely have everyone talking, with Canon Rumors saying the EOS R5 will be capable of recording 8K raw footage at 30fps. If this is accurate, the upcoming shooter will need to be a major powerhouse to process those files and keep the heat it will likely produce at bay (which the Panasonic Lumix S1H does thanks to its cooling vents, but it does not shoot beyond 5.5K resolution).

While we'll have to wait and see whether the 8K video talk is true or not, Canon Rumors is quite sure the EOS R5 will be able to shoot 4K footage at up to 120fps, will feature built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi and will use a new battery that "has the same shape and compatibility as the EOS 5D Mark IV". Whether this means the batteries are interchangeable is unclear, but we should be able to find out more soon as the camera is expected to be announced at next month's CP+ photography trade show.

However, shipping is rumored to begin only in July 2020, which seems like a very long wait indeed – for now, we'll take that news with a pinch of salt and wait until February for official word from Canon.