Ubisoft Avatar game is the first real surprise of E3 2021

Massive Entertainment is the studio behind many of Ubisoft's big games like The Division franchise. At Ubisoft Forward during E3 2021, Ubisoft Massive's next game was unveiled as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While an Avatar game being developed after the world of James Cameron's film was announced years ago, we've now got a look at our first trailer, which you can take a look at below.





The world of Pandora is rendered with Massive Entertainment's proprietary Snowdrop engine. The game is currently slated to be released sometime in 2022 and is being developed for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5 and PC.