Two massive iPhone 11 leaks spill the beans on Apple’s upcoming phones

We must be getting close to the iPhone 11 launch, because we have not one but two big new leaks hit in one go, detailing many of the possible specs and features of the range.

First up there’s a video from EverythingApplePro, which – citing Max Weinbach (a reliable leaker) - states that the iPhone 11 will come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. There apparently won’t be a 1TB model this year, but there might be next year.

Apparently, some models may also come with a ‘rainbow’ finish, but this would supposedly be very subtle, likely showing colors that shift at different angles or lighting, rather than a full rainbow visible all the time. They also say that all of the phones will have improved microphones.

Moving on to the iPhone 11R specifically, this will apparently still have an LCD (rather than OLED) display, but with some improvements, including better anti-aliasing. Apple has apparently also been prototyping models of this phone without a mute switch, but it’s unknown whether this design will make it to the final handset.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R will apparently all have a notch, but beneath the surface there will supposedly be changes to Face ID to make it faster.

All three rumored rear camera lenses will apparently capture data for portrait mode, making your portrait shots better, and one of the lenses will apparently offer a 120-degree field-of-view, with the camera also supposedly capable of 4K video recording at 30fps.

More leaks from a sketchier source

Moving on to today’s other leak, this one was posted to Reddit but apparently originates from a user of a Chinese forum who claimed to be an ex Foxconn employee (a company that builds iPhones). Given that this isn’t a known leaker we’d take the following information with a serious side of salt.

Regardless, they claim that storage capacities will include 64GB, 256GB and 512GB (slightly contradicting the rumor above), that the iPhone 11 Max will have a 3,969mAh battery, that the ‘iPhone’ text on the back is gone, and that – unsurprisingly – there’s no in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Additionally they say that the rumors of three rear cameras are accurate, and that the range will come in black, white, gold and dark green shades.

The phones will also apparently use Apple’s slow 5W charging, rather than getting a speed upgrade, and supposedly won’t support 3D Touch, but will have big camera upgrades, with the lenses apparently working in coordination in an RGB mode. They don’t make it clear exactly what this means, but do say that the lenses will include a 'new' 12MP sensor.

Finally, they add that there won’t be any updates in the iPhone SE line, and that a 10.2-inch iPad will be launched 'soon', to replace the iPad 9.7 (2018). This won’t be a Pro model. Apparently, a new iPad Pro will arrive later.

There’s a lot here and as ever we’d take all of the information from both sources with a pinch of salt, especially as some of it is contradictory. The good news is that we’ll know the truth soon, as the iPhone 11 range is likely to land in mid-September.

