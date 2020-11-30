Today only: Aussie Broadband slashes NBN 250 and 1000 plan prices

Today is Cyber Monday, and it marks the end of the month’s hectic sale period. After surprising us with a rare NBN 100 discount on Black Friday, Aussie Broadband is back with another limited-time deal that ends at midnight tonight (November 30).

The home-grown ISP is cutting the cost of its fastest speed tiers. Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 plan is down to AU$109 a month for your first six months, discounted from the regular AU$129p/m price. That’s a saving of AU$20 each billing, or AU$120 in total.

If you want lightning-quick 1Gbps broadband, there’s better news still. The provider’s NBN 1000 is discounted by an incredible AU$30 each month for the first half-year, so you’ll be paying AU$119p/m instead of the usual AU$149 – that’ll save you AU$180 all up.

This is the only time we can recall Aussie Broadband discounting these NBN plans, and you’ll have to be quick to sign-up as the sale ends at midnight tonight. You’ll need to enter the code CYBER20 to save on the NBN 250 plan, or CYBER30 to discount the NBN 1000 tier.

These super-fast speed tiers are only available to those with a fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection. While all FTTP homes will be able to sign up for 1000Mbps speed, only a limited number of HFC addresses can – you can check your address on the Aussie Broadband website to see if you’re eligible.

Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 tier has a typical speed of 222Mbps in the busy evening hours. On the other hand, because the NBN 1000 tier is relatively new, the ISP states it’s yet to determine definitive peak evening speeds for the tier. It’s currently advertising it as 215Mbps, but it’s likely to be higher in real-terms – we've seen it as high as 940Mbps.

If you want to cancel your NBN before the price bumps up, that’s not a problem either. Each of Aussie Broadband’s plans come with no lock-in contract, so you’re free to leave anytime without facing a fee.