This temping Lenovo RTX 3070 gaming laptop is down to AU$2,624 on eBay

Lenovo’s official store on eBay has just kicked off a 20% off sale, and while the included selection of laptops is somewhat limited, there’s still some excellent deals available.

Our top pick is a monstrous Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop at 20% off – we gave this laptop a full five stars in our review back in June, and with its impressive spec sheet including an RTX 3070 GPU, we’re stoked to see it on sale.

There’s also cheaper gaming laptops available with RTX 2060 GPUs if you don’t need the bleeding-edge in graphics cards. If you're happy to skip gaming altogether, there’s some great options in the way of portable laptops for working from home. We’ve highlighted the best discounts from the sale below, or you can check out everything that’s included on eBay.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Ryzen 7 5800H / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,279 AU$2,623.20 on Lenovo eBay (save AU$655.80) The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is hands-down one of the best gaming laptops we’ve ever tested. This config has a very solid combination of AMD 5800H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, combined with an unusual-but-compelling 16-inch gaming-optimised IPS display that packs G-Sync, 165Hz refresh rate and a sharper 2,560 x 1600-pixel resolution. Plus, with a 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM, it'll handle basically anything you can throw at it. You can save AU$655 when you buy from Lenovo’s eBay store and enter the code LNVO20.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$2,499 AU$1,999.20 on Lenovo eBay (save AU$499.80) The spec sheet of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i isn’t quite as impressive as the Legion 5 Pro above, but you’ll pay much less for the machine. It’s equipped with a 10th-gen i7 processor and an RTX 2060 graphics card, and for the 15.6-inch display, you’re getting a more standard 1080p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. Despite those components, it’s one of the thinnest gaming laptops around. Now AU$499 off with the code LNVO20.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s | Ryzen 7 Pro / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,989 AU$1,591.20 on Lenovo eBay (save AU$397.80) This Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is running on a Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U CPU, and while that isn’t as powerful as some of AMD’s top 5000-series processors, the trade off is this laptop is considerably cheaper. You’ll find 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD round out the package. Now discounted at Lenovo’s eBay store when you enter the code LNVO20 at checkout.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15) | Ryzen 3 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$879 AU$703.20 on Lenovo eBay (save AU$175.80) If you just want a super-affordable laptop, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 covers all the basics. It’s boasting an excellent AMD Ryzen 3 5300U CPU and a 256GB SSD, though you’re only getting 8GB of RAM here. All told, we think this discounted price makes it a great choice for school or uni work. Anyone can score 20% off the listed price with the code LNVO20.View Deal