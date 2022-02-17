This LG C2 OLED price leak doesn’t bode well for bargain hunters

Audio player loading…

It looks like there’s bad news for anyone who thought they could save some money by buying a smaller OLED TV this year – apparently both the 42-inch and 48-inch LG C2 OLED TV will be exactly the same price.

The price leak comes to us by way of the John Lewis website that lists both the LG OLED48C24LA and LG OLED42C24LA for £1,399 (roughly $1,900, AU$2,650).

It does appear that John Lewis will include a pair of LG TONE Free HBS-FN4 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with the smaller screen size but, considering that you could buy them separately for £40 ($70, AU$125), it’s not much of a consolation prize.

LG has yet to announce the official pricing for the TVs, so take the listing with a grain of salt until we hear back from the company about how much the latest OLED will set us back.

Analysis: Why are they the same price?

So typically, as you’ve probably seen for yourself when shopping for a new TV, larger TVs cost more and smaller TVs cost less. Well, that’s how it is 99% of the time.

What’s going on here is a rare scenario in which the two sizes appear to be priced identically with each other, with no real reason as to why.

One potential reason that TechRadar’s sister site What Hi-Fi? came up with is that the new 42-inch screen sizes are in short supply since they’re newer. Another could be that LG is expecting the 42-inch screen size to be as popular as the 48-inch size and doesn’t want to lose out on any potential gains that could be had from a cheaper product.

Ultimately, without any word from LG yet, we’re simply in the dark about it.

The good news in all of this? If you pre-order a screen from John Lewis, the website says that you could be getting the TV at your doorstep in as little as three weeks. Considering that this is the first and only listing we’ve seen for the TV so far, it might not be such a bad idea to scoop up a 48-inch while they’re still available.

Via HDTVTest