The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch time has been revealed

If you thought the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 had already been announced, well, you’d be half right. Samsung revealed the existence of the phone during the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch event, but it didn’t reveal all the details, instead scheduling a separate launch event for Tuesday, September 1. What we didn’t know was the time of the event – until now.

Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event will commence at 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT (or midnight AEST on September 2).

What will we learn at 'Samsung Unpacked Part 2,' as the Korean company dubs it on the official invite? Well, for one thing, we still don’t know how much the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will actually cost. We also don’t know when you’ll be able to buy it, though a rumor points to September 18, with pre-orders opening on September 2.

What's known and unknown

We’re also yet to hear details of the camera or chipset, but we do already know some things. We know for example that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 6.2-inch screen when folded shut, with a larger 7.6-inch one visible when opened.

We also know that at least one of those screens has a 120Hz refresh rate, and that the phone has a 4,500mAh battery.

TechRadar will be covering the September 1 announcement in full, so check back then for all the missing details – along with our first impressions of Samsung’s latest foldable.