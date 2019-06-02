The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could go all the way up to 45W fast charging

We're eagerly awaiting the official arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, expected to arrive in August, but until that happens we've got plenty of leaks and rumors to go on – including talk of 45W fast charging.

We've previously heard that the Note 10 is going to bring some rapid charging to the table, but up until now we haven't been sure just how rapid it would be.

According to respected tipster @UniverseIce on Twitter, the phone battery could be juiced up with 45W of power. That's some improvement over the 15W charger and charging tech that came with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The tweet takes some deciphering though – it shows Leonardo da Vinci, a charging symbol, and the number 101101. It starts to make sense when you remember 'Da Vinci' is Samsung's codename for the Note 10 and that 101101 is the number 45 in binary.

Charge it up

Charging speeds on a phone are a combination of how much power the charger can provide and how much power the phone can take.

An overall wattage of 45W would probably put the Note 10 at the front of the field in terms of charging speeds, though without more information it's difficult to say exactly how quickly it would get from zero to 100%.

The Huawei P30 Pro, for example, comes with 40W fast charging and can get up to a 70% charge from nothing in just 30 minutes. Wireless charging speeds are usually significantly slower.

We'll have to wait and see to know for sure how quickly the Note 10 will be able to get charged up, but @UniverseIce is one of the more reliable leakers out there as far as phone info goes.

Via GSMArena