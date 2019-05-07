Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could have very fast charging and a big battery

Samsung has started equipping some phones such as the Galaxy S10 5G with 25W fast charging, ensuring they can be juiced up faster than most phones, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might charge even faster.

At least, that’s the impression @UniverseIce (a reputable leaker) has given in a tweet. They followed up a claim that the Galaxy Note 10 probably wouldn’t have 25W charging with the clarification that this didn’t mean it would be less than 25W, strongly suggesting therefore that it would actually be more.

It's a claim that a "trusted source" speaking to Forbes backs up, saying "you should be thinking bigger."

“Note10 charging is not 25w” ≠ “less than 25w”, perhaps starting from Note10, battery capacity and charging speed will no longer be Samsung's weaknesses, or even advantages.But I don't want to say more because everything has variables. pic.twitter.com/PQR2Q6oUNXMay 4, 2019

In the same tweet, @UniverseIce said that "battery capacity and charging speed will no longer be Samsung's weaknesses", suggesting that the battery could be big too.

Indeed, they've previously claimed the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a 4,500mAh battery, which would certainly be a big improvement on the 4,000mAh one in the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

However, we wouldn't get too excited, as they also seem to say that Samsung may not have an advantage with battery life and charging speed either. It sounds then like Samsung might simply bring its flagship in line with rivals - some phones already have charging that exceeds 25W and bigger batteries, so that would make sense.

They also caution that "I don't want to say more because everything has variables", suggesting Samsung's plans could be subject to change, even if this information is accurate.

Regardless, we'd expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to be an impressive phone. Other rumors point to a quad-lens camera, 5G support and a screen size of up to 6.75 inches. We'd expect to hear plenty more about the phone over the coming months, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest leaks and news.