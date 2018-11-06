The best Click Frenzy 2018 deals in Australia

Everyone around the world is waiting with bated breath for Black Friday to come round so they can find some bargains. In Australia, however, we get the opportunity to save some dosh well before the big sale begins.

November also brings Click Frenzy to our screens – an online sale event that sees thousands of shoppers converge on the Click Frenzy website to snag a great bargain and pocket plenty of savings.

The sale event was created in 2012 as Australia’s answer to Cyber Monday in the US, only without being linked to the same US-centric timing.

The Click Frenzy event centralises hundreds of deals from a large number of Australian online retailers on one location for 24 hours only. The Click Frenzy site has been built to withstand enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace that allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

The 24-hour frenzy has, in the past, broken the Click Frenzy website, though. So if you want to snag a bargain, you don’t have a large window to shop. That said, some retailers jump the gun and offer deals before the sale officially begins, so you will need to keep an eye out. In fact, you’ll even find that some retailers offer discounts on their own sites, so if the main Click Frenzy site isn’t working for you, you can still chase up that deal you’re after.

When is Click Frenzy 2018

Click Frenzy occurs twice a year in Australia – once in the merry month of May and the other just before Black Friday in November.

This year, the second Click Frenzy fever is scheduled for Tuesday, November 13, with the 24-hour sale kicking off at 7pm on the day. It will go on through the night, with deals being offered until 7pm the following night (November 14).

How to find the best Click Frenzy deals

This year, online shoppers will be treated to thousands of deals from over 500 retailers, including Myer, Sony, Microsoft and Dell. There’ll be over 4,000 deals to choose from, meaning you’re not going to have the time, or the patience, to find the best tech bargains amongst everything else.

One way to filter the deals is to subscribe to the Click Frenzy newsletter email, the other is to stick with us, especially if you’re after consumer tech. To save you time and energy, and so you can get some sleep, we’ll wade through the mire of deals and handpick the choicest tech bargains. We’ll be listing them right here, so be sure to bookmark this page.

There’s only a week to go before the frenzy begins, so keep you credit card handy.

Some Click Frenzy 2017 offers

The best way to predict what could be on offer this year during Click Frenzy is to take a look at what was discounted last year.

We saw deals on laptops, cameras, headphones and gaming gear, and we’re hoping we’ll see more of the same, with bigger discounts this year.

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB | down to $299 The slimmer, smaller PS4 Slim comes with an improved DualShock 4 pad, improved power efficiency and a great catalogue of AAA games and was down to $299, saving shoppers over $140.

Xbox One S 500GB + 3 games | down to $299 With the launch of Microsoft’s latest console, the Xbox One X, it’s no surprise that there were some stellar savings on the Xbox One S, not to mention bundle deals. For just $299 you could score a 500GB console along with three games, including NBA2K, Halo 5 and Gears of War 4.

HP Omen 17 i7 / 16GB / GeForce GTX 1070 | down to $2,199 HP’s Omen is a 17-inch beast of a gaming laptop, and with a GTX 1070 graphics chip, it’s able to handle anything you throw at it. And it became a bargain last year with $1,500 shaved off its asking price.

Sony 49-inch X8000E 4K HDR TV | down to $888 4K TVs are becoming more affordable, but there are very few that boast HDR, a big brand name, and a 49-inch display at this price. This telly became an obvious choice for an upgraded entertainment setup with a massive saving of $1,211.

Apple iPhone 8 | down to $969 The iPhone 8 was last year’s flagship from Apple, so to find it at a discounted price was a great bargain. Click Frenzy 2017 saw the price of the 64GB iPhone drop by $110.

Deals predictions for Click Frenzy 2018

So, what can you expect from this year’s online shopping frenzy? More of the same from last year, at the very least.

With new flagship handsets announced this year from different manufacturers, you can expect some excellent bargains on last year’s models. We could potentially see the now discontinued iPhone X go on sale on some retail sites, while the current Samsung flagships could also be discounted.

Gamers can expect bundles from both Sony and Microsoft. Although Red Dead Redemption 2 has only just gone on sale, we’re hoping to see it included in some bundle offers.

If you’re after a laptop for work or play, expect Dell to offer big discounts on its Inspiron range. We are, however, hoping to see a decent price drop on the latest lineup of XPS 13 and XPS 15 Ultrabooks.

Music aficionados can expect portable Bluetooth speakers and a range of headphones discounted, along with sound bars from Sony and other manufacturers.

If you miss out on Click Frenzy this November, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Friday 2018.