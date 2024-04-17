Don't wait for Memorial Day: save up to 40% on major appliances right now at Best Buy

While the 2024 Memorial Day sales event is still over a month away, Best Buy has just launched a huge appliance sale today, with impressive savings that are typically reserved for the May holiday. You can already save up to 40% on major appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves from well-known brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE.



The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is always one of the most popular destinations thanks to massive savings on best-selling major appliances, plus additional savings on appliance packages and gift cards with purchases. Today's appliance sale includes just that, with up to $800 in savings on major appliances, plus freebies like up to $350 in e-gifts when you purchase an Energy Star-certified appliance or select LG refrigerators.



Below, I've listed links to today's appliance sales, followed by the top offers happening right now.

Best Buy appliance sale: top 5 deals

Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fpromo%2Fe-star-savings&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">get up to a $200 e-Gift Card with select Energy Star-certified appliances

The retailer is offering up to $200 in e-gift cards when you purchase select Energy Star-certified appliances. This includes refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges that are already discounted from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid.

Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1688675719009&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fconditional-offers%2Flg-appliances-buy-more-save-more%2Fpcmcat1688675719009.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1688675719009&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">save an additional $300 when you buy two or more qualifying LG appliances

If you're looking to buy a washer-dryer combo or upgrade your kitchen appliances, then you'll want to take advantage of this deal. You can save an additional $300 when you buy two or more qualifying LG appliances, which include refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and kitchen packages.

Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fpromo%2Flg-refrigerator-offer&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">get up to a $350 e‑Gift Card when you buy a select LG refrigerator

When you purchase an LG refrigerator, you can save up to $600 and receive up to $350 in Best Buy e-gift cards. You can save on a large selection of LG refrigerators with a range of price points, features, and sizes.

Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?_dyncharset=UTF-8&browsedCategory=abcat0903001&id=pcat17071&iht=n&ks=960&list=y&qp=currentoffers_facet%3DCurrent+Deals~On+Sale&sc=Global&sp=+currentprice+skuidsaas&st=abcat0903001_categoryid%24pcmcat748301803023&type=page&usc=All+Categories&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsearchpage.jsp%3F_dyncharset%3DUTF-8%26browsedCategory%3Dabcat0903001%26id%3Dpcat17071%26iht%3Dn%26ks%3D960%26list%3Dy%26qp%3Dcurrentoffers_facet%3DCurrent%2520Deals~On%2520Sale%26sc%3DGlobal%26sp%3D%2Bcurrentprice%2520skuidsaas%26st%3Dabcat0903001_categoryid%24pcmcat748301803023%26type%3Dpage%26usc%3DAll%2520Categories&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">microwave deals starting at $159.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap microwave ahead of Memorial Day, Best Buy's appliance sale includes deals that start at just $159.99. You can save up to $160 from brands like LG, GE, Whirlpool, Samsung and KitchenAid.

