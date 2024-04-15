This PS5 HD Camera deal lets you stream from the comfort of your couch for less

Interested in broadcasting your PlayStation 5 gameplay on a streaming site like Twitch? This PlayStation 5 HD Camera deal might be one you'll want to check out.

Right now, the PlayStation 5 HD Camera has received a generous $10 discount at Amazon. You can currently buy it for just $49.99 (was $59.99). This is a pretty great price for one of the best PS5 accessories that is essential for streaming on either Twitch or YouTube Gaming.

If you're in the UK, there's also good news. Online retailer Ebuyer currently has the PlayStation 5 HD Camera listed at £39.99; that's £10 cheaper than Sony's official retail pricing.

Today's best PlayStation 5 HD Camera deal

PlayStation 5 HD Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPlayStation-5-HD-Camera%2Fdp%2FB08GS7B49Y%2Fref%3Dsr_1_67%3Fbrr%3D1%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.8i0LAIE4G8qpvfPr_Tbera7FOkJUqsp-w6K0r_0Hr9Cj-PAulIILpwQYMNPdC0Ag9M08hgOxkekqOg7R0XWVrw.p6w8iSW-3GXcsltfvbugcO4-VrOGpLXG7s6-hTBEm0E%26dib_tag%3Dse%26pf_rd_p%3Ddfa593de-7c7e-45e0-854b-9744cec1da31%26pf_rd_r%3DGCSTNSMTGDH9DSYT9QWW%26pf_rd_s%3Dvideogames-subnav-flyout-content-14%26pf_rd_t%3DSubnavFlyout%26qid%3D1713169778%26rd%3D1%26s%3Dvideogames%26sr%3D1-67%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - For an affordable way to livestream yourself playing your favorite PS5 games, there's no device more efficient than the PlayStation 5 HD camera. You can capture yourself in 1080p and remove background elements to make much of the stress out of creating a dedicated streaming setup. UK price: <a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?mkwid=_dc&pcrid=&pkw=&pmt=&utm_term=&utm_campaign=&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=1530083092&hsa_cam=20948275090&hsa_grp=&hsa_ad=&hsa_src=x&hsa_tgt=&hsa_kw=&hsa_mt=&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwoPOwBhAeEiwAJuXRh0U22s877A2hMw6-_j8EPxUBXowur0W0vLH9JdxnOXBLVQ2lDLzBRxoCc1wQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&wgcampaignid=162949&wgprogramid=267255&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebuyer.com%2F2185568-exdisplay-playstation-5-hd-camera-ebr1-cfi-zey1%3F%26mkwid%3D_dc%26pcrid%3D%26pkw%3D%26pmt%3D%26utm_term%3D%26utm_campaign%3D%26utm_source%3Dadwords%26utm_medium%3Dppc%26hsa_acc%3D1530083092%26hsa_cam%3D20948275090%26hsa_grp%3D%26hsa_ad%3D%26hsa_src%3Dx%26hsa_tgt%3D%26hsa_kw%3D%26hsa_mt%3D%26hsa_net%3Dadwords%26hsa_ver%3D3%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwoPOwBhAeEiwAJuXRh0U22s877A2hMw6-_j8EPxUBXowur0W0vLH9JdxnOXBLVQ2lDLzBRxoCc1wQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Ebuyer - £39.99

The PlayStation 5 HD Camera effectively acts as a webcam for you to broadcast yourself while streaming the best PS5 games. It'll capture you in crisp 1080p, comes with a built-in stand for ease of positioning, and you can make use of background removal options to cut out your immediate surroundings.

What's more, you do not require a capture card to stream games on PS5. Simply hit the Share button on your controller while in-game, and select the option to broadcast your gameplay. The console will detect the camera, and you can begin streaming to a linked Twitch or YouTube account. That being said, if you want to look into achieving a higher quality stream on PS5, you may still wish to take a look at our best capture cards page for expertly tested recommendations.

If you're not living in the US or UK, be sure to check the list below for all the best prices for the PlayStation 5 HD Camera in your region.